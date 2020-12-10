  1. Home
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

MSRP range: $64,145
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Crew Cab Pickup Exterior
8.5/10 Expert Rating
MSRP$65,840
Edmunds suggests you pay$62,777
Other years
Ford F-150 for Sale

2021 Ford F-150 Review

Travis Langness
  • Huge selection of engines including gasoline, diesel and hybrid options
  • Eye-popping maximum towing capacity, even from hybrid version
  • Easy-to-use infotainment system
  • Many available features, including onboard generator
  • Interior storage spots could be roomier or more versatile
  • Available hybrid powertrain is noisy when powering the available onboard generator
  • Fully redesigned for 2021
  • Newly available hybrid powertrain and onboard generator
  • New infotainment system with optional 12-inch screen
  • Launches the 14th F-150 generation

Anytime there's a redesigned Ford F-150, it's kind of a big deal. After all, the F-150 has dominated vehicle sales in the United States for decades. So here we are with the redesigned 2021 F-150. There's no revolutionary shift in construction this year, unlike in 2015 when Ford debuted aluminum body panels on the F-150. Instead, Ford has focused on enhancing the truck's capability in other ways. Examples include a new hybrid powertrain, a robust onboard generator, and an updated interior with a new infotainment system.

Ford calls that hybrid powertrain PowerBoost. It consists of the optional turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 paired to a hybrid system to produce an impressive combination of strong power and high fuel economy. Also new for the 2021 F-150 is the Pro Power Onboard system. It's an onboard electric generator that allows you to power tools and appliances whether you're stationary or driving. You can pair it to one of the F-150's regular gasoline engines, but it gets really cranking with the hybrid powertrain, where it can generate up to 7,200 watts.

As always, a lot of the F-150's appeal comes from its seemingly endless range of configurations. Whether you're looking for a basic work truck, a fully loaded luxury cruiser or a go-anywhere off-roader, there's a version of the F-150 to meet your needs and budget. It's true that Chevrolet, GMC and Ram have all overhauled their pickups over the last couple of years, offering further refinements and trick new features. But this new F-150 has taken the lead and is our Edmunds Top Rated Truck for 2021. Check out the in-depth evaluation categories of our F-150 Expert Rating to learn more.

EdmundsEdmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team
While not radically redesigned, the 2021 Ford F-150's updated interior and features further enhance the best attributes of a modern pickup: power, efficiency, comfort and capability. Add to that a huge range of configurations and options, and you've got a highly appealing light-duty pickup.
Ford offers a wide range of engines and configurations. We tested a 4WD crew cab in the Platinum trim with the new hybrid powertrain. In Edmunds testing, it reached 60 mph in 5.7 seconds, which is significantly quicker than any similarly equipped pickup. Alas, the sensation of the gas engine kicking on and off means this powertrain lacks smoothness at low speeds that you'll find in the 5.0-liter V8 and non-hybrid turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engines. The 10-speed automatic provides smooth and quick shifts across all powertrains.

The F-150 has direct and quick steering. That makes the truck feel smaller and more nimble in parking lots plus more stable on the freeway. The brakes are powerful and give you confidence in their stopping power, even when they're recuperating power with the hybrid powertrain. Considering its high towing and payload capabilities, the F-150 is overall a pleasing truck to operate.
The F-150 can be a massively comfortable truck depending on the options you choose and the ones you skip. The front seats are supportive and can be equipped with heating, ventilation, three-level lumbar adjustment and even a massaging function. The available Max Recline front seats can recline to give you a nearly flat seat to rest or take a nap, but they lack the side bolstering and overall comfort of the standard seats.

While the F-150 rides pretty comfortably, the Ram's unique coil-spring rear suspension still provides a slightly better ride. Road, tire and wind noise is kept to low volumes. Most of the F-150's available engines sound pretty cool and aren't overly loud. The exception is the optional Power Boost hybrid, which sounds and vibrates like a portable gas generator when it's charging the battery.

The climate control system is effective and powerful, requiring little adjustment to maintain your desired temperature.
Depending on configuration, the F-150 can present a bewildering number of options and controls. Fortunately, the interior layout is intuitive, so you never have to second-guess what you're reaching for. You can adjust most of the truck's big knobs and controls even when you're wearing gloves.

A wide range of seat, steering wheel and pedal adjustments ensure a fit for drivers of all shapes and sizes. The crew cab's spaciousness means you won't be short on room either. Ample exterior visibility is afforded in part by large windows and a scalloped section in the front door that clears a view around the side mirrors. The optional surround-view camera system provides visibility all the way around too.
The F-150 offers many impressive tech features. The available 12-inch center touchscreen and digital gauge cluster are attractive and easy to use. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard as are some basic advanced driver safety aids. And plenty more features are available as options.

The most impressive bit is Pro Power Onboard, an option that essentially turns the F-150 into a generator. Available in three power output levels depending on powertrain (2.0 kW, 2.4 kW and 7.2 kW), this feature adds power outlets in the bed that transform the tailgate party/camping/construction/off-the-grid experience.
The F-150 is now the top light-duty pickup truck when it comes to towing and hauling. With the right equipment and configuration, the 2021 F-150 is rated to tow as much as 14,000 pounds. The PowerBoost powertrain is just a little lower, at a maximum of 12,700 pounds. For comparison, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is capable of towing 13,400 pounds, while the Ram 1500 can tow as much as 12,750 pounds.

In terms of the payload capacity, the F-150 now tops out at an incredible 3,325 pounds — that's nearly 1,000 pounds more than the nearest competitor, the Silverado, which checks in at 2,250 pounds. The bed isn't the biggest, and the tailgate doesn't do any origami-style folding, like those on the Ram and GM trucks. But the available power up-down feature and tailgate step remain useful.
EPA-estimated fuel economy is a strong point for the F-150. With rear-wheel drive and either the V8 or the 3.5-liter V6, the F-150 gets an estimated 20 mpg combined for city/highway driving. That's a bit better than a V8-equipped Silverado or Ram. The new F-150 hybrid gets an estimated 24 mpg combined.

All gas engines are recommended to run 87 octane, and fuel tank sizes range from 23 to 36 gallons. But we will note that in our years of testing, Ford's turbocharged engines have underperformed relative to the EPA estimates.
This is a solidly built and well-appointed truck that provides luxury touches at the upper trim levels. On top of the F-150's stout standard offerings that line up confidently against competitors, its true value rests in its wide range of configurations and options that allow buyers to tailor their truck to their needs.

Unlike GM trucks, you can opt for the most desirable engine at the base trim level, and unlike Ram trucks, you have more engine, cab and bed options to pick from. The only place the Ford doesn't pull ahead of its GM and Ram competitors is in warranty and ownership perks — it offers similar coverage.
If you care about bragging rights, the F-150 delivers. It's available with the most torque and quickest acceleration (excluding the niche Ram 1500 TRX), as well as the highest non-diesel fuel economy estimate and greatest towing and payload ratings. Those give you top-tier bragging rights to friends and neighbors. Beyond that, the F-150 is available with some paint colors that are just plain cool, like Leadfoot and Smoked Quartz. The colors do well to highlight the exterior design, with the front grille styled after the one on Ford's Super Duty. Alas, the interior lacks the warmth and presence we enjoy from Ram, its closest competitor.

Which F-150 does Edmunds recommend?

With a long list of standard features, the midlevel Lariat is our recommendation in the F-150 lineup. The Lariat comes with Ford's new 12-inch infotainment screen as well as several safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and rear automatic braking. Plus, the Lariat has access to many of the F-150's high-end creature comforts, so you can pick and choose the options you want.

Ford F-150 models

The 2021 Ford F-150 is offered in six trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. There are three cab styles — regular, SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew (crew cab) — and three bed lengths, depending on cab style. Along with the many trim levels and cab styles, the F-150 offers six available powertrains. All are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission with either rear- or four-wheel drive.

The engine lineup includes:

  • 3.3-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 265 lb-ft of torque)
  • Turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (325 hp, 400 lb-ft)
  • 5.0-liter V8 (400 hp, 410 lb-ft)
  • Turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (250 hp, 440 lb-ft)
  • Turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 (400 hp, 500 lb-ft)
  • A hybrid powertrain (Ford's PowerBoost) that combines the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with an electric motor and a battery pack (430 hp, 570 lb-ft)

XL
Standard features on this base trim level include:

  • Trailer sway control and pre-wired trailer connections
  • Manual mirrors and windows (power windows are standard on the SuperCrew)
  • Single-zone air conditioning
  • Vinyl flooring
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability

Safety equipment on the XL includes:

  • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
  • Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

XLT
Adds to the XL with:

  • Foglights
  • Carpeted flooring
  • Cruise control
  • Power door locks and power windows
  • Power-locking tailgate
  • Front-seat lumbar adjustments

Safety equipment for the XLT includes:

  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear automatic braking (brakes if sensors detect an imminent collision with an object behind the vehicle)
  • Lane keeping assist (steers the F-150 back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)

Lariat
Gets you more premium features such as:

  • Class IV trailer hitch
  • LED bed lighting
  • Leather upholstery
  • Power-adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation
  • 12-inch center touchscreen
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Power-adjustable pedals
  • Remote start and remote tailgate release

King Ranch
Amps up the luxury with:

  • LED headlights and taillights
  • Integrated trailer brake controller (allows adjustment of a trailer's brakes from the cab)
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Power tilt-and-telescoping steering column
  • Heated rear seats
  • Eight-speaker B&O stereo
  • Wireless smartphone charging

Safety features for the King Ranch include:

  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the F-150 and the car in front)
  • Evasive steering assist (enhances the forward collision mitigation system with steering-based collision avoidance)

Platinum
It's equipped similarly to the King Ranch but has some unique cosmetic changes and interior trim.

Limited
The top-of-the-line F-150 adds a few items worth noting, such as:

  • Trailer Tow package with Ford's Pro Trailer Backup Assist system
  • Power running boards
  • Two-panel moonroof
  • Power up-and-down rear tailgate with Ford's tailgate step and work surface
  • Specialized leather upholstery
  • Massaging front seats
  • 18-speaker B&O stereo
  • Pro Power Onboard (see description below)
  • 360-degree camera system (gives you a top-down view of the F-150 and its surroundings for tight parking situations)

Ford's Active Drive Assist prep kit is also standard on the Limited. It adds hardware for an automated driving assist system, but the software won't be ready until late 2021. A separate payment for the future activation of the system will be required.

As you'd probably expect from a full-size pickup, the F-150 is available with all sorts of options. Most of the lower trim levels can be fitted with options that come standard on higher trims. The most notable option is Ford's in-bed power system called Pro Power Onboard. It is available with three power ratings: 2 kW, 2.4 kW and 7.2 kW. The 7.2-kilowatt system is only available with the 3.5-liter hybrid powertrain. The system allows you to charge and use devices from a system of household-style plugs in the bed of the truck, including power tools, tailgating accessories and even small appliances.

Later in the model year, a Tremor package will be available. Think of the Tremor as a more hardcore version of the popular FX4 off-road package. It will come with a variety of enhancements, including 33-inch all-terrain tires and a revised suspension, for improved ground clearance and overall traction.

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor pricing

2021 Ford F-150
XL and XLT

msrp

$28,940
starting price
Read what other owners think about the 2021 Ford F-150.

Average user rating: 4.2 stars
29 total reviews

5 star reviews: 66%
4 star reviews: 10%
3 star reviews: 14%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 7%

    2021 Ford F-150 videos

    [MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Hi, Carlos Lago with Edmunds here. And here are the 2021 Ford F-150 and RAM 1500. We like these trucks a lot. Each has been at the top of our truck rankings depending on the year and generation. Speaking of, the F-150 started a new generation for 2021, and in this video, we're going to explain what that means and how it stacks up to the RAM, which has been our favorite full sized pickup since it was redesigned for 2019. Now, astute viewers already know that we awarded the F-150 our top-rated truck for 2021, so spoiler alert. But here, we'll get into a bit more detail as to why, and what should matter to you. But before we go on, make sure to check the links below for more info on these trucks and more, and also be sure to visit Edmunds.com/sellmycar to get a free, no obligation cash offer on your car, truck, or SUV. First, where is the GM representative, the Sierra or the Silverado? Well, it's behind these two trucks in our rankings, and for reasons you can read about by clicking the links below. Now, for these trucks, we matched them as best as availability allowed-- that meant crew cab, short beds, 4x4s, and luxury trim levels with as-tested price tags of $64,000 for the RAM and $74,000 for the F-150. Yeah, that's quite a mismatch-- and it's also higher than the average transaction prices for these trucks, which is closer to $50,000. But remember, we're covering options on these trucks that you're going to probably end up skipping on yours. We also base our rankings not off these exact trucks, but from our experience with the ranges of these model lines. Remember, our long-term test program too means we're also customers. We've bought and owned two F-150s from the previous generation-- a 2015 and a 2018-- as well as a 2019 RAM 1500. You can read all those at our long term test blog. So with all that out of the way, we subjected each of these trucks to a variety of testing and evaluation. We measured how fast they go in a straight line, and how short and competently they stop in an emergency. We've drag raced them and chastised John for his slow reaction times. And we've also lived with each of them and driven them just like you would. [MUSIC PLAYING] Let's start with engines, because, yeah, trucks, right? The new F-150's engines are pretty much the same as the previous generation, with a mix of V6s from the base 3.3-liter to the two twin turbo variants, a turbo diesel, and, of course, the 5-liter V8. Most F-150s will have one of those engines. This one, though, is the new hybrid, which pairs a 3.5-liter turbo V6 with an electric motor and a 10-speed automatic. It's good for 430 horsepower and 570 pound feet of torque. That's more than what you get in any RAM, unless it's the TRX, and that makes sense for what it costs in the Ford. It's between $1,900 and $3,300, depending on the trim level. Not only does Ford get power and torque bragging rights, but this engine is rated at 25 MPG combined for two-wheel drive, and 24 for four-wheel drive, making it the most efficient of these pickups. Now, the RAM has fewer engines to offer-- a gas or turbo diesel V6, and two versions of the 5.7-liter V8-- one with a mild hybrid system that RAM calls eTorque, and one without. This one is the regular, non-hybrid V8, which means 395-horsepower, 410 pound feet of torque. Per the EPA, it returns 17 MPG combined. The transmission's an eight-speed auto. And obviously, we would have loved to have had an eTorque RAM here. But we couldn't get one. That said, we have evaluated the eTorque previously, and liked it quite a bit. Now, the eTorque's motor and battery aren't as powerful or as big as the Ford's, so its fuel economy boost isn't as big either-- 19 MPG combined. But on the other hand, it isn't as expensive either-- roughly $200 more than the regular V8. Ready? [RUSTLING WITH CHAINS] The redesigned F-150's box hasn't changed in terms of dimensions or availability. Like Chevy, it's available with a short, standard, or long bed, while the RAM comes in just short or standard bed configurations. In terms of raw space, it's essentially a push between the two short beds, with the RAM offering about a cubic foot more storage space, unless you factor in the optional RAM box setup. And with that in mind, let's look at the features you can get on these beds. Let's call them tailgate olympics. The RAM box essentially adds additional lockable storage on the bed with drains at the bottom. But that cuts in on the bed width. The optional multifunction tailgate doesn't have the same kind of folding origami tricks as what you see with GM's trucks, but it is pretty neat anyway. It opens like a normal tailgate, but it also has a 60-40 split that allows you to open it outward. This allows you to access the bed more easily, and it costs about $1,000. The F-150's tailgate doesn't do any gymnastics, but it is available with a step and power up-down availability. The big party piece is the available pro power on board, which is essentially a generator in the bed of varying output depending on the engine and options you pick. You can get a 2-kilowatt or 2.4-kilowatt version with the non-hybrid engines. On the hybrid, you get a 7.2-kilowatt version that has four 120-volt, 20-amp outlets and a locking NEMA 240-volt, 30-amp outlet that can provide up to 7,200 watts of power. That's a massive amount of power that should satisfy your needs, whether you're tailgating, building a house-- bring it on, 2021. The tailgate also has spots for c-clamps. And the optional tailgate work surface adds a tablet holder, ruler, spots for pens, et cetera. In this time of global working from home, It's nice to know you can never escape video conferencing. [BEEPING] It takes effort, but it's faster. [MUSIC PLAYING] There are a ton of different options for the 2021 generation F-150. So there are many different ways you can configure this interior. Fortunately, this pretty much fully-loaded model has most of the features, so we can touch on many of them. For example, I've got massaging heated and cooled seats, and that is just a godsend in any vehicle, let alone a full-size pickup truck. The overall impression of this interior is one that feels very modern and very sophisticated from a technology standpoint. And that has to do with the fact that we've got a digital 12.1 or 12.3-inch screen-- I forget the optional upgraded screen. And we also have a digital gauge cluster that looks really nice and really easy to read. That's the first impression that you get. When it comes to storage, that's where this doesn't do as strong as the RAM, but just slightly so. Underneath this armrest, you have a deep bin with quite a bit of space, removable section here. No way to partition that space, though, and that's generally the deepest storage area you have. Ahead of that, it's the usual stuff-- cup holders, a couple little cubbies here and there, and then this retracting cover that reveals the wireless charging pad. That's where you put your phone to get wireless carplay and wireless Android auto. And those are really nice features to have, and we'll see more and more of that coming out across the industry in this year and years to come. I've touched on this screen. Again, it looks really nice the way it's been integrated into the dash. It looks and feels very good, and I love the fact that you have physical switches underneath. So it's easy to access-- and by feel, important features and controls while you're driving down the freeway. That's nicely done. Now, there's been a lot of attention placed on the shifter, because it can do that. You can only do that while you're parked. You can't do that while you're driving, which is probably a good thing. But why would you want to do that? Well, it's so you have access to this tray. This is an option that's nice if you're somebody who needs or wants to have a flat surface in the center console for you to work on, or eat off of, or something. And this is a really cool idea and a really cool execution. The shifter, though, is the thing that puzzles me. Ford surveyed its customers and said that their customers like this style of shifter, this kind of location. And I'll have to take their word on that, but if it's my preference, I would prefer a column mounted shifter, because that gives you all this space and more room here, but it doesn't require shifter to be able to do that. Yeah. In the back seat of the F-150, you don't have as much space, especially with regard to leg room, as you do in the RAM. But there's more than plenty of space back here overall. The seat's comfortable. And in terms of rear storage, the trick is this optional set-up right here-- this folding tray. This is really clever, because when you unlock it like that and fold this up, you can latch it like that. The seat bottom then becomes your lock, right? So if I flip this partition out, drop this seat, that one falls down too because I didn't secure it. I can, if I wanted to, lock this one down, leave that one up, have easy access to that side, or leave them both up, leave them both down-- whatever configuration I want. This gives me a lot of options as an owner of how I want to store whatever I want to keep in the truck with me at a given time-- again, whether it's tools, first aid stuff, utility, if you're into sports. There's a lot of options here. You can probably think of a few. [MUSIC PLAYING] When you hop into the interior of the RAM, you see that this is the area where this truck truly shines. Now, again, this is a less expensive, lower-trim level than a comparable F-150, yet this feels richer, and more premium, and certainly more characterful than the F-150 does. Part of that may be due to the color scheme of the interior. But overall, this is a truck that just feels richer to sit in. I also think these seats are a bit more comfortable too. The real big strength of the RAM's interior is storage options and configurations. We've gone on about this a lot, so I won't bore you with all the details. But this center console is seriously the best in the full-size pickup truck market. You have a ton of space, a ton of different ways to configure it. You have this sliding section here, you got foldable partitions underneath. You've got trigonometry formulas here should you care. That's all really nice. And the phone storage solution system with the wireless charging-- slide your phone in right there, it works really well. And it's still the one to beat. Technology wise, this is the 8.5-inch screen. You can get a 12-inch screen, and that is vertically arranged. You can see that in our long-term truck. That's the one we recommend, although this is certainly functional. It still has Apple carplay, still has Android auto-- so you get to use those systems. The tall screen is going to look nicer and has a bit more features and functionality in it. And that is a nice set to have overall. One thing I'll call out is the shifter setup. It's not a big engineering flex like the F-150s, but it does the job of being out of the way of the center console while still being usable. I still prefer a column shifter, but I certainly like this over that origami foldy thing in the F-150. There is a lot to like about the backseat setup in the RAM. Not only do you have a ton of rear leg room, you also have rear seats that slide forward and recline. So that makes it feel really comfortable. Underneath those seats, your storage setup isn't as big, and it doesn't look like the F-150s. But you do have a bit less storage, but it does fold out and that looks pretty neat. So there's still room to hide things in here. The RAM bin, though, is the part that nobody really else has come close to touching. And that is this deep storage well in the floor of the truck itself. And that's great for first aid, jump cables, tools-- whichever you want to bring with you in your truck and just have on you while you're driving. That's a really nice touch. So overall, the back seat still here is really strong. [MUSIC PLAYING] First thing that comes to mind when driving the F-150-- we have to talk about this hybrid powertrain-- what Ford calls the PowerBoost. And I wondered why Ford was calling it that until I hit the gas pedal. [ENGINE REVVING] This thing is really fast. And that's a really nice attribute to have in your full-size pickup truck. And the thing is, when you're on EV power only, because this has an EV drive mode where the engine's not on, it's very smooth. When the engine is on, it's also very smooth too. My complaint has to do with the transitions. When the engine kicks on and off, it's a bit clunkier than I would like. And at low speeds, it adds to a sensation that's not very smooth to drive around town. And that's my biggest complaint with this hybrid powertrain. That, and let's be honest, it doesn't sound as cool as a V8. When you're at idle, too, when the engine kicks on the charge the battery, there's a bit more vibration and noise than I would like. It kind of sounds like you're running a generator, because, let's face it, you kind of are. But overall, the power and the fuel economy are very strong. I think I'd be better off, though, with the 5-liter V8 or turbo 3.5-liter V6, and not this Power Boost option. But another pro I'll give to this hybrid power train is the brake feel. Sometimes with the brakes in a hybrid power train, they can feel a little weird or inconsistent because the brake pedal is both managing the mechanical brakes and the regenerative capabilities of the electric motor. In this case, the brake application is generally smooth outside of a weird few small inconsistencies at low speed. Overall, though, this power train has some pros and cons that, as I mentioned, would probably push me more towards the 5-liter V8 or 3.5-liter twin turbo EcoBoost V6. Now, let's talk about the other elements in driving. I really like the steering feel in this 2021 F-150-- it's something that makes this very large truck feel both nimble at low speeds and stable at high speeds on the freeway. It's an admirable feat that you get in this truck. Visibility is also very strong, and that tends to be a big issue with vehicles of this size because how much space they take up. And one thing I really appreciate with the F-150, and this has been the case since the previous generation, is how this line in the door drops down. And that gives you, if not more visibility, then at least the impression that you have more visibility than you may actually have. And lastly, as it relates to ride quality, this F-150 is very nice to sit in. It may not reach the overall comfort that the RAM has, because the RAM's on a coil spring suspension, this is still on a rear leaf spring suspension-- but it's very close. You're not losing much in this ride quality compared to the RAM-- at least not enough to worry about it too much if you're looking at one of these trucks. Overall as a driver, this F-150 is very, very nice from a steering ride and handling perspective. I think in terms of power train, you probably want the non-hybrid if you're more of a purist and really want that overall smoothness of the driving experience. But if you want the power and if you want the fuel efficiency, the hybrid is a really strong solution as well. [MUSIC PLAYING] When driving the RAM, there's a lot to like. And there's a lot that we have liked about our long term RAM that we own. The engine is very nice. It's a no-nonsense, 5.7-liter V8. And it sounds good too. Listen to this. [ENGINE REVVING] That's just satisfying. Now, obviously, it lacks the power and passing performance that you'd get out of that hybrid F-150, even if you get this in the eTorque offering. But if you want the most powerful RAM you can get, that's in the TRX, which isn't really part of the RAM 1500 family in my mind. But it's that low-speed smoothness that I really like out of this V8. You don't sense the engine kicking on and off, because it's not. You don't feel that transition from battery power to gas power or some combination of the two. And that, to me, is a nicer driving experience, because you don't feel those clunkers from the drive train as different power routers come on and engage. And with regard to the transmission, even though you have fewer gears at your disposal, you never feel like you're out of breath. This is just a totally adequate, totally responsible, totally workable power train in this truck. One deficiency you notice in this truck, though, versus the F-150 is the sense of outward visibility. I think Ford does a lot of subtle, clever things to help feel like you have more of an outward view around you. That's not to say this has a restrictive view. It's totally fine-- we've been able to live with this for quite a long time. But you just notice that advantage in the Ford a little bit more. Similarly, the ride quality in this, and as it relates to the steering, has a sense of refinement that you don't get in the F-150. I think there's a couple of things at play there in my mind-- definitely the rear coil spring suspension, but also the seat just generally feels softer and more supportive than the optional one in that F-150, which is kind of surprising considering how much less this one costs. As for the rest of the driving experience, again, the steering is adequate, pleasant. The brake and pedal feel is totally fine. You don't have a sense that you're going to wander outside of your lane with how big these trucks are. That's an important attribute to have. There's not a lot to complain about with the driving experience in this RAM. There's just a couple subtle things that the F-150 does slightly better that gives it the overall nod depending on how you configure it. But if you got a RAM, don't feel too bad. You still got some advantages too. Modern full-size pickups talk a big game when it comes to peak towing figures-- nearly 13,000 pounds for the RAM and 14,000 pounds for the F-150. But remember that the big figures you see in the ads generally require specific cab, bed, and option configurations that many people don't buy. Also, our stance is that if you plan to tow more than 12,000 pounds, you should probably start buying a heavy duty pickup truck anyway. How about these trucks? Well, let's talk about them in their more popular configurations before conventional towing-- that means four-door, short bed, and 4x4. There's a lot of numbers here, so you'll have to forgive me if I'm looking at my phone. Now, the F-150 with the 5-liter V8, it's between 9,400 to 10,400 pounds depending on final drive, whether it's 331 or 373, and up to 13,000 pounds with the $2,000 max trailer tow package. Now, with the turbo 3.5-liter non-hybrid engine, it's 11,300 pounds and up to 13,900 pounds with that tow package. As for the RAM, the 5.7-liter V8 gives you approximately 8,200 pounds to 11,300 pounds depending on the final drive-- so 321 versus 392. So while the options and configurations may change a lot, Ford generally edges out the RAM with towing bragging rights. So how do things shake out? Which truck should you buy? Well, after testing and evaluating these trucks, and taking into account the entirety of their lineups and feedback from our experiences with each, the 2021 F-150 edges out the RAM. That's a testament to how much we like the RAM. From its storage options, its on-rotor refinement, its interior materials, and overall character, there's a lot to like and desire about that truck. The thing is, the 2021 F-150 isn't far off in those areas. And it also has a ton of small advantages that stack up-- things like its outward visibility, optional tech features, and superior driver's aids. Also elevating the F-150 is the breadth of its availability. From bed, to engine, to options you simply have more to choose from. And that allows for more specifically tailored truck configurations for each individual shopper-- not to mention bragging rights, right, like bigger peak towing, fuel economy, and torque, which, come on, we all care about at the end of the day. Hey, thank you for watching. And if you want to see more videos and if you like this video, we'd really appreciate it if you liked and subscribed, and also if you visit Edmunds at the links below to see more information about these trucks and others like them. Thanks again. Bye. [MUSIC PLAYING]

    The Ford F-Series is not only the most popular pickup truck in the U.S., it is also the most popular vehicle in the nation. So when the newly redesigned 2021 F-150 was released, we just had to see how it stacks up against the Ram 1500, our previous Edmunds Top Rated pickup.
    Features & Specs

    Base MSRP
    $64,145
    MPG & Fuel
    N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
    Fuel Tank Capacity: 36.0 gal. capacity
    Seating
    5 seats
    Drivetrain
    Type: four wheel drive
    Transmission: 10-speed shiftable automatic
    Engine
    V6 cylinder
    Horsepower: 450 hp @ 5000 rpm
    Torque: 510 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
    Basic Warranty
    3 yr./ 36000 mi.
    Dimensions
    Length: 231.9 in. / Height: 78.5 in. / Width: 86.3 in.
    Curb Weight: N/A
    Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
    See all features & specs
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite F-150 safety features:

    Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
    Warns you about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes.
    Lane-Keeping Aid
    Prevents unwanted drifting into another lane by gently steering the vehicle.
    Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
    Adjusts speed to maintain a set distance from the vehicle ahead. It's able to come to a stop and start again when traffic begins to move.

    Ford F-150 vs. the competition

    2021 Ford F-150

    2021 Ford F-150

    2021 Ram 1500

    2021 Ram 1500

    Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500

    Without a doubt, the F-150's strongest competitor is the Ram 1500. Thanks to its coil-spring rear suspension instead of the more traditional leaf springs that underpin most full-size trucks, the Ram is undoubtedly the most comfortable-riding truck in its class. But with its 2021 redesign, the F-150 adds so much tech, it noses out the Ram in a few key categories. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.

    Ford F-150 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

    The 2021 Chevy Silverado gets some high-tech features such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and adds a multi-configuration tailgate option, which was once exclusive to the GMC Sierra. These changes, along with a diverse engine lineup, help the Silverado stay competitive with the F-150. But the F-150's ultra-modern interior and optional hybrid powertrain give it some significant advantages over the Chevy.

    Ford F-150 vs. GMC Sierra 1500

    Underneath its slightly altered styling, the GMC Sierra is the same truck as the Chevrolet Silverado. It offers the same lineup of available engines and the same bed and cab configurations. The Sierra does offer a bit more in the way of luxury interior trim and a front-end design that may be more attractive than the Chevy's, but the GMC still doesn't beat out the Ford for versatility and overall appeal.

    2021 Ford F-150 First Impressions

    Travis Langness
    04/28/2020 (updated 12/08/2020)
    What is the Ford F-150?

    The Ford F-150 is a full-size light-duty pickup truck, and it has dominated new vehicle sales in the United States for decades. Part of its widespread appeal is its seemingly endless range of configurations. Whether you're looking for a basic work truck, fully loaded luxury cruiser or go-anywhere off-roader, there's a version of the F-150 to meet your needs and budget.

    For 2021, Ford has redesigned the F-150. There's no revolutionary shift in construction this time around like back in 2015 when Ford employed aluminum body panels. Instead, Ford has focused on enhancing the truck's capability in other ways. Examples include a new hybrid powertrain, a robust onboard generator, and an updated interior with a new infotainment system.

    Chevrolet, GMC and Ram have all overhauled their pickups over the last couple years, offering further refinements and trick new features that were previously absent on the Ford. This latest F-150 levels the playing field and is a must-see for light-duty truck shoppers.

    What's under the F-150's hood?

    The big news for the 2021 F-150 is the new PowerBoost V6 hybrid powertrain. Essentially, it consists of the optional turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 paired to a lithium-ion battery pack, a 47-horsepower electric motor and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Altogether, the engine and battery pack combine to make 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque — numbers that are only fully surpassed by the Ram 1500 TRX with its supercharged 702-hp V8 engine.

    While the Ram 1500 currently uses a 48-volt mild hybrid system in some of its engines, the F-150 is the first truck in its class with a full hybrid system. What's the difference? The Ram's system replaces the traditional alternator to bring about a variety of small improvements, including those to fuel economy and drivability. Ford's setup is a full hybrid system but one that's specifically designed for truck use. It adds power and can recoup energy through regenerative braking.

    The base engine remains a 3.3-liter V6, but, as with all other F-150 motors, it's now paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Optional engines include a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, a 5.0-liter V8, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 and a non-hybrid version of the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. There's no word yet on whether the high-output 3.5-liter V6 will return — it was previously paired exclusively with the F-150 Raptor — but we're optimistic.

    What about the F-150 Tremor?

    With an available Tremor variant on the smaller Ford Ranger and more burly Super Duty pickups, it was only a matter of time before the full-size F-150 got the same treatment. Think of the Tremor as a more hardcore version of the popular FX4 package — the Tremor takes direct inspiration from modifcations that owners have done to their vehicles.

    The F-150 Tremor, expected next summer, will be offered in the SuperCrew body style, with a 5.5-foot bed, the turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine and four-wheel drive. Shoppers will be able to select from standard, mid and high equipment groups within the Tremor lineup, but we don't know what these levels will be called at the moment. No matter which equipment group you select, the Tremor will come with retuned springs, revised control arms and knuckles, monotube front shocks and rear twin-tube shocks. Together, they improve ground clearance, overall traction, ride quality and off-road control.

    Approach and departure angles are helped by 33-inch all-terrain tires and Raptor-style skid plates, while locking front and rear differentials should help the Tremor clear more difficult terrain. A Torsen limited-slip differential will be offered later in the production run. Several tech features are also available for off-roading, including camera systems to avoid obstacles, Trail One-Pedal Drive for easier and safer technical off-roading, and Trail Turn Assist to help navigate sharp turns by braking the inside rear wheel.

    How does the F-150 drive?

    My first-drive experience was mostly with the hybrid PowerBoost truck. Because of the added weight from the hybrid system (about 560 pounds), the truck feels a bit more substantial. But even with added mass, the F-150 is still easy to drive. The steering is well weighted and body roll is minimal through hard cornering. Power delivery is smooth on long grades and impressive when you mash the throttle. But at low speeds, the transition from electric to gasoline power could be smoother; I certainly noticed the handoff. Otherwise, this truck is a breeze to drive on the highway, in the city, or out on trails.

    How comfortable is the F-150?

    With the redesign of the 2021 F-150, Ford has added new comfort and convenience features that will be a big benefit to most truck owners. New interior materials give the truck a classier look from a distance and a better feel once you're inside. A new optional front seat design allows you to recline the seat almost all the way flat, making those roadside rest-stop naps much more comfortable. 

    The suspension design hasn't changed much on this new F-150, so it still can't quite match the ultra-smooth ride quality of the Ram 1500 with its coil-spring suspension. But it's pretty close. On the highway, the F-150 is quiet over broken surfaces, with a smooth ride over most small bumps. Only large imperfections make much change in cabin comfort.

    How's the F-150's interior?

    Ford has redesigned the F-150's interior, but it is more of an evolution of the previous generation's design than it is a complete overhaul. Interior surfaces and materials have notably improved, and on higher-end trims, the look and feel are much more luxurious. Current Ford owners will be familiar with the knobs, buttons and often-used controls, which are all logically located.

    There are plenty of places to stow small items and even an available locking compartment under the rear seat for stowing away larger items. There's also an available stowable shifter that folds into the center console to free up space while you're parked. What do you do with that space? Check out the optional flip-out center console; it creates a flat tray-like surface big enough to set a laptop on. Or, heck, maybe even a platter of nachos. Really, let your creativity run wild with this one.

    How's the F-150's tech?

    The previous base 4.2-inch central display is gone. Now even base F-150s come with an 8-inch touchscreen loaded with the newest version of Ford's infotainment system, dubbed Sync 4. Upper trims receive a new horizontally oriented 12-inch touchscreen with split-screen functionality. It gives you the flexibility to display two systems at once — viewing maps and controlling the music selection, for instance. You can also use it to access the F-150's digital owner's manual, which includes built-in how-to videos on using the truck's many features.

    The new Sync 4 system allows for wireless connectivity of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — that means you don't need a USB cord to integrate your phone with the system. Ford has integrated over-the-air updates for the new F-150 too, which opens the door for feature upgrades without visiting a dealer, as well as predictive maintenance alerts. The biggest of those over-the-air updates, however, relates to Ford's new Active Drive Assist system.

    Advanced driving aids such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring with trailer coverage continue to be offered, but Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite offers a few new items for 2021. The most intriguing is Active Drive Assist, which promises hands-free driving on a number of divided highways throughout the United States and Canada. Unfortunately, the software that controls hands-free driving won't be ready at launch. To get it, you'll have to buy the hardware via the Active Drive Assist prep kit, then pay an additional fee to get the software when it launches in late 2021. There are quite a few hoops to jump through, but the system could prove invaluable to those making frequent long-distance trips.

    Also new for the 2021 F-150 is the Pro Power Onboard system. This is essentially an onboard electric generator that allows you to power tools and appliances whether you're stationary or driving. Paired to one of the F-150's regular gasoline engines, the system provides 2 kilowatts of output. Opt for the truck's hybrid powertrain and the system is capable of either 2.4 kW or 7.2 kW.

    You can tap into the power via an outlet cluster in the bed, which comes with two 120-volt 20-amp outlets. On the upgraded 7.2-kW hybrid system, you get two additional 120-volt outlets plus a 240-volt 30-amp outlet.

    What can you do with this power? For a contractor, it might mean powering electrical saws and an air compressor. Tailgating instead? You might load up a TV, a sound system and floodlights. Overlanding nature explorers could even use it to power a mobile refrigerator.

    How's the F-150's towing and hauling?

    Ford is now the top light-duty pickup truck when it comes to towing and hauling. With the right equipment, the 2021 F-150 is rated to tow as much as 14,000 pounds. The PowerBoost powertrain is just a little lower at a maximum of 12,700 pounds. For comparison, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is capable of towing 13,400 pounds, while the Ram 1500 can tow as much 12,750 pounds.

    In terms of the payload capacity, the F-150 now tops out at an incredible 3,325 pounds — that's nearly 1,000 pounds more than the nearest competitor, the Silverado, which checks in at 2,250 pounds.

    The F-150 also gets some additional functionality in the bed thanks to new tailgate-mounted cleats and the available Tailgate Work Surface feature. This option adds rulers, a cupholder and phone holder to create a surface that offers even more utility with the tailgate folded. The tailgate now offers power open and close functionality, too.

    How economical is the F-150?

    At the top of the F-150's lineup is the 3.5-liter PowerBoost setup and it produces impressive fuel economy ratings for a light-duty full-size pickup truck. The EPA estimates it will get 24 mpg combined (24 city/24 highway). That outperforms every other gasoline-powered pickup truck in the segment.

    Diesel-powered models from Chevy and Ram have it beat by a few miles per gallon. Otherwise, the F-150's fuel economy estimates are respectable when you consider its capability, ranging from 19 mpg combined with the 5.0-liter V8 all the way up to 22 mpg combined with the 2.7-liter V6. Fuel economy ratings for the 2021 F-150 with its 3.0-liter diesel have not been released at the time of this writing. 

    EdmundsEdmunds says

    The F-150 was already one of the best pickup trucks on the market, and its significant list of additions and improvements for 2021 should cement its position near the top for years to come. With all the new features, high-end tech advancements and the optional hybrid powertrain, it's hard to beat.

    Travis Langness
    04/28/2020 (updated 12/08/2020)
    What is the F-150?

    The Ford F-150 is perhaps the most important vehicle in the U.S. It is far and away the most popular pickup truck on the market, and sales of the F-Series — the collective name for the F-150 and its heavy-duty siblings — have eclipsed those of any other vehicle for decades. That means every new F-150 generation is a monumental occasion, and 2021 is no different. The 2021 Ford F-150 is fully redesigned and it'll feature new powertrains in addition to other enhancements.

    Spy shots reveal a camouflaged F-150 that, so far, looks similar to the outgoing model. The interior takes inspiration from the recently redesigned Ford Explorer, including that SUV's affinity for large infotainment screens. The air-conditioning controls take up less real estate than before, which frees up room for a gigantic square touchscreen. As with the current Mustang, a digital instrument panel will be offered as an option to give the F-150's cabin a high-tech feel.

    Also on the order guide will be a hybrid powertrain, which would be a real killer app in this traditionally thirsty segment. We know that an all-electric F-150 is coming at some point as well, but it likely won't be available the first year of production of this new generation.

    FAQ

    Is the Ford F-150 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 F-150 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.5 out of 10. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford F-150. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ford F-150?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ford F-150:

    • Fully redesigned for 2021
    • Newly available hybrid powertrain and onboard generator
    • New infotainment system with optional 12-inch screen
    • Launches the 14th F-150 generation
    Learn more

    Is the Ford F-150 reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford F-150 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-150. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-150's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ford F-150 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ford F-150 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 F-150 and gave it a 8.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 F-150 is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford F-150?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ford F-150 is the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $64,145.

    Other versions include:

    • Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $64,145
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ford F-150?

    If you're interested in the Ford F-150, the next question is, which F-150 model is right for you? F-150 variants include Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). For a full list of F-150 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
    2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Overview

    The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is offered in the following styles: Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

    What do people think of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 F-150 Raptor 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 F-150 Raptor.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 F-150 Raptor featuring deep dives into trim levels including Raptor, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor here.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor?

    2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

    The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,840. The average price paid for a new 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is trending $3,063 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,063 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $62,777.

    The average savings for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) is 4.7% below the MSRP.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    What is the MPG of a 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor?

    2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD SB (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

    EPA Est. MPGN/A
    Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
    Drive Trainfour wheel drive
    Displacement3.5 L
    Passenger VolumeN/A
    Wheelbase146.0 in.
    Length231.9 in.
    Width86.3 in.
    Height78.5 in.
    Curb WeightN/A

    Recommended