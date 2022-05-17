New Looks for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma

- Available for V6-powered SR5s only
- Blacked-out SX package adds a more rugged look
- New Chrome package elevates the Tacoma's style
The Toyota Tacoma is one of the brand's greatest success stories. Not only does it outsell the Tundra and 4Runner, but it's also the best-selling pickup in the midsize truck segment. At its core, it's a tough truck with impressive off-road capability — and a smaller footprint than a full-size truck. Over the years, it has gained a fiercely loyal following and can be uniquely customized thanks to both manufacturer packages and an infinite number of aftermarket products.
For 2023, Toyota brings more customization options for Tacoma buyers with the introduction of two new appearance packages for the SR5 trim level: the SX and Chrome packages. With two cab types and rear-wheel-drive or 4WD capability, this means the truck can be configured in over 30 different ways.
The 2023 SX package is bold, rugged and features black design details and blackout trim. Black wheels, black mirrors and black badging toughen its look. The black overfenders provide a more aggressive stance, and a unique bed graphic adds personality. Previously only available on SR models, this new SX package is now available for V6-powered SR5s.
In contrast, the Chrome package adds an air of sophistication to the Tacoma. Quite literally, the truck sports shiny design details throughout the vehicle. Chrome-finished door handles, 18-inch polished alloy wheels and a chrome tailgate insert are all part of the look. This package is specifically offered for the V6-powered SR5 Double Cab Tacomas with the 5-foot bed.
The addition of these two appearance packages can only make this already popular Tacoma even more appealing. Even if they're just for looks, the SX and Chrome packages are easy ways to enhance the look and vibe of your truck without overspending on aftermarket additions.