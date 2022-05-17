New Looks for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma is one of the brand's greatest success stories. Not only does it outsell the Tundra and 4Runner, but it's also the best-selling pickup in the midsize truck segment. At its core, it's a tough truck with impressive off-road capability — and a smaller footprint than a full-size truck. Over the years, it has gained a fiercely loyal following and can be uniquely customized thanks to both manufacturer packages and an infinite number of aftermarket products.

For 2023, Toyota brings more customization options for Tacoma buyers with the introduction of two new appearance packages for the SR5 trim level: the SX and Chrome packages. With two cab types and rear-wheel-drive or 4WD capability, this means the truck can be configured in over 30 different ways.