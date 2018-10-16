2019 Ford F-150 Raptor
What’s new
- New 3.0-liter diesel-powered V6
- High-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 standard for Limited and Raptor trims
- 36-gallon fuel tank standard on Limited and Raptor trims
- Forward collision warning with emergency braking now standard
- Part of the 13th F-150 generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- High towing and payload ratings are ideal for work or play
- Comfort and safety tech spans blue-collar basic to luxury living
- Multiple engines deliver balance of power and fuel economy
- Raptor model's gonzo off-road ability
- Ride can be rough with an unladen bed
- Fell short of some fuel economy estimates in our real-world testing
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Example Price Checker™
Which F-150 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
The 2019 Ford F-150 is one of the most popular trucks in the United States. That it's also one of the most capable vehicles on the road today is no coincidence. Like other top-tier full-size pickup trucks, the F-150 is available in a wide variety of trim levels, comes with many available powertrains, and delivers big-time towing and hauling capabilities.
It's more than just a brawny pickup truck, though. The F-150 is also versatile enough for family duty. The interior is modern and comfortable and has many high-class touches. Tech features such as the Sync 3 infotainment system give you easy access to your smartphone, while the latest in advanced driver safety aids give you added peace of mind. Notably, forward collision warning with automatic braking is now standard on every F-150.
Of course, if trailer-pulling power is what you're after, the F-150 still has you covered. Six engines are available, ranging from a basic V6 all the way to a muscular 450-horsepower turbocharged V6. As part of that six-engine lineup, the F-150 is now available with a 3.0-liter diesel-powered V6 engine. It's likely the best pick of the group if you plan to do a lot of towing, but its significant cost increase needs to be factored in. You can read more about it in our F-150 Power Stroke First Drive article.
Even without all these updates for 2019, the Ford F-150 was a class leader. And with everything that Ford has done to keep it relevant, this F-150 hasn't lost a step.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Ford F-150 and F-150 Diesel as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars, Best Pickup Trucks, Best Trucks for Towing and Best Gas Mileage Trucks and the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor as one of Edmunds' Best Off-Road Trucks and for this year.
What's it like to live with?
The F-150 has been the truck sales leader for decades, so every new F-150 is massively important. That's why we bought a bright blue Lariat for our long-term fleet when this generation launched in 2015. While we liked the truck overall, we were unimpressed by the new 2.7-liter engine's real-world fuel economy compared to its EPA numbers. When the 2018 model bowed with a new transmission, we decided to buy another F-150 in nearly the exact same configuration, in part to see if the fuel economy improved. To read about how economy improved — or didn't — read our long-term F-150 test, where we also covered everything from performance to long-distance seat comfort.
2019 Ford F-150 models
As with most full-size pickups, there are a lot of features to choose from on the 2019 Ford F-150, starting with six main trim levels: base XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum and Limited. There's also the off-road Raptor variant that exists outside the standard lineup.
The Ford F-150 offers three cab styles — regular, SuperCab (extended) and SuperCrew (crew cab) — and three bed lengths, depending on cab style. Regular and SuperCap styles can be had with a standard bed (6 feet 6 inches) or a long bed (8 feet), while the SuperCrew offers either a short bed (5 feet 6 inches) or the standard bed.
Several engines are available, starting with a 3.3-liter V6 engine that makes 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. It pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission. A turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 is next (325 hp, 400 lb-ft), followed by a 5.0-liter V8 (395 hp, 400 lb-ft), then a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 available in two power grades: 375 hp and 470 lb-ft or 450 hp and 510 lb-ft. Finally, there's the new turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel-powered V6 (250 hp, 440 lb-ft). All but the base 3.3-liter engine pair with a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Ford F-150 XL
Standard features on the base XL trim level include 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights with automatic high beams, trailer sway control, pre-wired trailer connections, manual mirrors and windows, vinyl flooring, a cloth-upholstered 40/20/40-split front bench, a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, air conditioning, a 4.2-inch central display screen, a four-speaker radio, a rearview camera, and forward collision warning with automatic braking. SuperCab and SuperCrew models come with 60/40-split folding rear seats and two additional speakers.
An optional 101A package adds power windows and locks (including the tailgate), power mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, Ford's MyKey vehicle control feature, a larger driver information screen, Sync voice controls, Bluetooth, smartphone app integration, a USB port and a CD player.
Other XL add-ons include chrome and sport appearance packages, the FX4 Off-Road package, side steps, a tailgate assist step, drop-in or spray-in bedliners, remote vehicle tracking, and trailer tow packages with Ford's Pro Trailer Backup Assist system (essentially a self-steering system to simplify backing up with a trailer).
Ford F-150 XLT
The XLT trim includes features from the XL's optional 101A package along with alloy wheels, chrome bumpers and exterior trim, foglights, a keypad entry system, rear privacy glass, carpeting, driver and passenger seat lumbar adjustments, additional interior storage bins and pockets, an 8-inch touchscreen (with Sync 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), FordPass Wi-Fi connectivity (for up to 10 devices) and an additional USB port.
There are a few options for the XLT. The Mid 301A option package adds heated mirrors, an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, a power-adjustable driver's seat, power-adjustable pedals, rear underseat storage, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The Luxury 302A package builds on the above features with remote ignition and power-adjustable, heated front seats. Other notable stand-alone options for the XLT include box side steps, a regular sunroof (SuperCab), a panoramic sunroof (SuperCrew), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, inflatable rear seat belts and a navigation system.
Ford F-150 Lariat
When you step up to the F-150 Lariat, many of the XLT's Luxury 302A features come standard, as does the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine. Also included are 18-inch wheels, a trailer hitch, keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver-seat memory settings, ambient lighting, leather upholstery and ventilated front seats.
In addition to many of the options offered on the XLT, the Lariat offers the Mid 501A and Luxury 502A packages. The Mid 501A package adds upgraded mirrors, remote tailgate release, rear parking sensors and front-facing spotlights to the features listed in the XLT's Luxury 302A package. The Luxury 502A package, meanwhile, adds LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, front bucket seats, heated rear outboard seats (SuperCrew), a navigation system, and an 11-speaker stereo with HD radio. Other options include lane departure warning, power-deployable running boards, a surround-view camera system, an automated parallel parking system and adaptive cruise control.
Ford F-150 King Ranch, Platinum and Limited
The King Ranch trim is only offered on the SuperCrew and comes with the 5.0-liter V8 under the hood. It builds on the Luxury 502A package with a Western styling theme inside and out. With a bit more conventional luxury equipment, the Platinum trim adds 20-inch wheels, power-deployable running boards and wood and aluminum interior trim. Essentially at the top of the range is the F-150 Limited, which comes with the high-output version of the turbocharged 3.5-liter engine, an extended-range 36-gallon fuel tank (the standard tank is 23 or 26 gallons, depending on cab size), 22-inch wheels, upgraded leather upholstery in front, unique styling details and many of the F-150's optional features as standard.
Ford F-150 Raptor
The off-road-focused F-150 Raptor uses the same high-output version of the turbocharged 3.5-liter engine as the Limited. It has many of the same features as the XLT, but it offers a reinforced frame, a special four-wheel-drive system, a modified long-travel suspension, Fox shocks, flared fenders, skid plates, 17-inch wheels with upgraded off-road tires, and special interior trim with leather and cloth upholstery. The Raptor offers many of the same options as the XLT and the Lariat, as well as a few exterior styling packages, a Torsen limited-slip front differential and forged, bead-lock capable wheels.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford F-150 (turbo 2.7L V6 | 10-speed automatic | 4WD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current F-150 has received some minor revisions, including the addition of forward collision mitigation as standard and the expansion of availability for other options. As such, our findings remain applicable to this year's F-150.
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.5
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Off-road8.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration9.5
Climate control9.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess9.0
Visibility9.0
Quality7.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage8.5
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Towing8.0
Hauling8.5
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control7.0
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford F-150.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2019 Ford F-150 videos
Read Description
If you have around $60,000 to spend on a large off-road pickup truck, you're going to end up thinking Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Ram Power Wagon. These are the two most off-road-capable trucks from their respective brands, but they go about their business in two very different ways. This video shows the differences and similarities, and it explains the purpose of each truck.
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: If you've got $60,000 to spend--DAN EDMUNDS: Or more.CARLOS LAGO: --on your next full-size off-road pickup truck, you're going to end up with one of these two.DAN EDMUNDS: That's right, the Ford Raptor and the Ram Power Wagon represent the apex of what these truck makers bring to the table.CARLOS LAGO: And in this video through a mix of low-speed driving and high-speed driving on varied terrain we're going to show you what these trucks excel at and what they're not so suited for, and we've got the perfect weather to do it.DAN EDMUNDS: Or we will as soon as this storm moves out. We'll have no dust, a little bit of mud, maybe a lot.CARLOS LAGO: Look at us sensitive Californians. Anyway, before we get started, make sure to hit Subscribe and visit Edmunds.com to find your perfect truck.Though these trucks cost about the same, they're built for two very different off-road goals. That means we have to think of this video not like a traditional comparison but rather two reviews in one.Based on the F-150, the current version of the Raptor has been around for a few years. Though it has a smaller engine than the Power Wagon, the Raptor's twin-turbo 3 and 1/2 liter V6 packs more oomph. Not only that, the extra two gears in its 10-speed automatic transmission give that output more chances to work.It rides on 35-inch tires but has slightly less ground clearance than the Power Wagon. Where the Ram gets its approach angle from standing tall, the Raptor's comes from the construction of its front end. It's meant to clear berms and sand dunes.The interior features big controls that are well labeled and logically placed. Knobs are large and easy to reach. One of the best interior design features are the puddle shifters. They work as they would on any sports car because they allow good hand placement on the wheel and also good control of the transmission. It truly reflects the sport-forward design philosophy of this truck.DAN EDMUNDS: The new Power Wagon is, at its heart, a Ram 2500 crew-cab truck with the same V8 and eight-speed automatic you'll find elsewhere in the lineup. What's special here is its off-road suspension still delivers great towing and payload capabilities, and then it's got this factory-installed winch, something no other truck offers. All these features add up to an off-road truck that's ready to work.The Power Wagon's tall ride height and its 33-inch tires give it plenty of clearance and strong approach and departure angles, so there's no worry about dragging a bumper on an incline.Inside, we get a lot of the redesigned interior features that we love in the Ram 1500. It has this beautiful dash, great switches, and an impressively clear center display, but they didn't upgrade everything. First of all, this cab isn't as large as a 1500's crew cab. They also didn't bring over its new steering wheel. This old-school design doesn't telescope, and the buttons aren't nearly as nice. It has these inconveniently placed gear-select buttons that are designed for towing, which is nice. When you're going up a grade, you'll want to limit your gears. But these finicky buttons are a pain. I'd rather have shift paddles.You ready to do this?CARLOS LAGO: Let's rock. Well, now we're heading out to Randsburg. We're taking some of these muddy, dirty roads. The Raptor has a mission statement that's near and dear to my heart, and that is speed. Let's just dig into it a little bit. Let's thread the needle through here. [LAUGHS] What happened there?DAN EDMUNDS: I couldn't find the wipers fast enough.CARLOS LAGO: And what I just love about this truck is that you can go this fast on road this rough and really have a good time. This is what the truck is for, and it's so good at that.The suspension setup is fairly traditional, leaf springs in the rear, though you have internal bypass Fox Shox at all four corners. Rears are remote reservoir, and those are going to really help with the durability that the shocks need with doing constant whoops and constant washboard. That jittering really does a number on them.Now you only have a locking rear diff, not in the front. It's electronically controlled, as are the shocks, as is the four-wheel drive system. And you can control a lot of those settings through drive modes down here. Right now I have it parked in the Baja setting, and it gives me four high. And it gives me a lot of control and traction over this road.Dan, how are you doing back there?DAN EDMUNDS: Loving it. This V8 sounds awesome.[LAUGHTER]CARLOS LAGO: Big one. Big one.Did I hear you right that the collision mitigation is going off?DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, you threw up a wall of water, and the collision-avoidance system detected it and thought it was a car something.CARLOS LAGO: That's great.DAN EDMUNDS: The Ram Power Wagon is a 3/4-ton truck with a 6 and 1/2 foot bed and a crew cab, which makes it a really good work truck. It's got a solid axle in back with coil springs, which is a Ram exclusive. It's also got a solid axle upfront, and it's got an extra articulation link and a disconnecting stabilizer bar, which allows the front axle to really flex in rough going. It's also got front and rear locking differentials. You can think of it as a 3/4-ton-truck version of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.The Power Wagon's beefy suspension is controlled by Bilstein monotube shocks. And on this road, it feels stiff, but it also feels in control. You able to keep up?CARLOS LAGO: No problem. I may be down a few cylinders, but I think I got more power.[ENGINE REVVING][LAUGHTER]DAN EDMUNDS: Here's another one if that wasn't enough. Hang on there. Hang on.CARLOS LAGO: Yee-ha. This is the best. Oh, here come the whoops.[MUSIC PLAYING]DAN EDMUNDS: Oh! Ow.CARLOS LAGO: That was painful.DAN EDMUNDS: Oh man, this is something else.CARLOS LAGO: Big one. Big one.DAN EDMUNDS: Let's get out of here.CARLOS LAGO: Hey, the [INAUDIBLE] are over. Yay!DAN EDMUNDS: Finally. I was getting beat up.CARLOS LAGO: One thing this Raptor does well, it should be able to soak up this washboard. I'm not so sure about Dan back there in the Power Wagon though.DAN EDMUNDS: Oh, washboard roads, my favorite-- not.CARLOS LAGO: There's a car wash just ahead. I got to say, I really feel for these shocks right now.DAN EDMUNDS: Hey, this is what they were born to do.CARLOS LAGO: Oh man, the rear end of that thing is dancing.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, this just [INAUDIBLE] machine.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, so you have to take it up to about 60 before it disappears. That was a deep one.I see a lot of wide-open space in front of us. Do you think that locking read diff in that thing can let you have any fun?DAN EDMUNDS: I'd like to find out. All right, and punch it. This is big understeering. It feels like a donut, but I don't think it looks like a donut. It looks like a croissant or something. Stability control is coming on.CARLOS LAGO: All right. let's engage high-school mode. This is what this truck is made for right here. Let's flick it. Oh, I miss high school. Truck stuff.DAN EDMUNDS: I think that Raptor had the edge today. I wonder how it will do on the trail in the morning.CARLOS LAGO: We're here, right? We're at this turn out here?Well, the rain's gone. The wind persists. The rain also kind of modified our plans. At the outset we wanted to be more technical with our analysis, but the rain just decided we should have fun.DAN EDMUNDS: And we did.CARLOS LAGO: It was a good time through mud, over wash.DAN EDMUNDS: And it never gets old.CARLOS LAGO: At a good clip too, let's say.DAN EDMUNDS: At times.CARLOS LAGO: The rain also washed out the trail we wanted to take, so right now we're looking for a new one that is a bit more technical so where we can show off the articulation and the features that sort of separate these two trucks. Like for example, this one has a disconnectable front sway bar. That one doesn't.DAN EDMUNDS: The Ram has front and rear locking differentials. The Raptor is just a rear locker.CARLOS LAGO: And then there's also the issue of dimensions. This is a larger truck except for width where it's actually quite a bit narrower than the Raptor. The Raptor has a stadium super truck like stance. In a highly unscientific experiment, we lined up the Raptor to the driver's side tire track of the Ram, and you can see a quick visualization of just how much wider the Raptor is.Let's find a trail.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, let's do it.The Power Wagon's four-wheel-drive system is really easy to engage using this lever. Once you're in four wheel drive high, you can lock the rear differential by pressing this button here, and you can lock the front and rear together by pressing the button just above it. You can also disconnect the front stabilizer bar with a touch of a button to improve articulation in rocky terrain or to just improve ride comfort on uneven surfaces and washboard.CARLOS LAGO: For four-wheel drive you have this dial here, and that gets you from two high to four all-wheel drive, which goes back and forth between two and four-wheel drive. This truck only can lock the rear diff, and you do that by just tapping the center button of that dial. There is a trail control system that's kind of like a low-speed off-road cruise control. You turn that on by pressing the button here next to the stability control.Now you do have a trailer backup control. Underneath that, you have a trailer brake controller. It's nice that the Raptor comes with those features or offers them, but it certainly can't tow as much as the Power Wagon, but nor is it trying to do the same thing. That's OK. Why tow your toys to the off-road park when your towing vehicle is the toy?There's just enough space here for this truck to fit through, just enough, but what happens is I don't get a lot of room for error. So if I'm coming around the corner and there's a big rock in the center, I've got to be very decisive about how I tackle it. Like this right here, I've got to try to squeeze between these two, and the tread width on this truck is just so much wider than that Ram.We're coming across rutted roads that don't really have an even thing for us to climb up. You have to drive the truck straight up to it and then hit it with a tire and then just crawl over it, and that can exhibit or at least show how the clearances on these trucks work.Dan, how are you feeling back there over those rocks?DAN EDMUNDS: You know, if I take my time and pick a good line, it's not a problem.CARLOS LAGO: What do you mean take your time? I thought we were supposed to be going fast.DAN EDMUNDS: Well, I'm doing that too, but every once in a while there's a rock. There's a lot of rocks that get exposed when the water runs through, and they can take out your tire in a heartbeat. So you've got to be really careful that you don't clip the edge and rip a gash in your sidewall. Probably going to have to hit a little bit. No harm, no foul, right?That's what's nice about having a truck like this. You've got a lot of capability. We're not exceeding its limits or even reaching them. This truck is really tall, certainly narrower than the Raptor. The widest point though is these mirrors. These mirrors are made for towing, and they stick way, way out. But I can press this button here if I have a tight squeeze and gain myself a foot of clearance at least just by doing that.Visibility is not too bad over the hood because Ram's signature styling has the hood dip down over low-mounted headlights, and that actually increases my sight lines when I'm trying to see the corners and pick my way through the rocks like I am right now.CARLOS LAGO: The Raptor's visibility is pretty strong when you're on this flat surface like this. These shocks are doing a good job of keeping this thing composed over ruts. This truck still bounces around a lot, but I'll say I've never felt like I've had an issue trying to control the truck. I've just got to say too, these seats are really comfortable.Hey, a straightaway. That's what I want to be doing. I want to be hauling through this wash. Let's go faster, Dan. Come on. Let's go.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, that is kind of a sporty truck. I mean, that's the difference. This thing's built to work. That one's built to play.A nice little water crossing here. Let's see if we drag our tails as we go through.CARLOS LAGO: I'm worried about that exhaust tip.DAN EDMUNDS: You're good. You're good.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah.DAN EDMUNDS: That wasn't so bad. Something looks interesting up ahead.CARLOS LAGO: This could be the technical stuff we've been looking for.DAN EDMUNDS: I think you're right.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, this does look pretty good.DAN EDMUNDS: Bringing [INAUDIBLE].CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, I think just straddle the gully a little bit. There's a little bit of a shelf at the bottom, but I think if I go slow, I can make it.DAN EDMUNDS: You're up first.CARLOS LAGO: OK.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, I think we're ready, or I'm ready. I don't know about Carlos. And I got to put it in low range first. Neutral, back to drive. Pretty easy to control speed here, but I sure don't want to drop off this ledge up here and smack something too hard. Slow and steady, low-low. There's this ledge. Ease it over. Good. Didn't hit anything, or nothing hit me.CARLOS LAGO: Piece of cake.DAN EDMUNDS: Absolutely, and now it's your turn.CARLOS LAGO: All right, let's put it in neutral. Engage four low. I'm actually going to use the front-facing camera here too to find my way down the hill. Now's the time where my ideal position, which is super low, is not too ideal. No problems. Piece of cake.I thought this was supposed to be hard?DAN EDMUNDS: Well, that didn't look like a thing.CARLOS LAGO: That wasn't a thing.DAN EDMUNDS: It wasn't a thing?CARLOS LAGO: I used to say in grade school, that was a pizza cake.DAN EDMUNDS: I know how to make it a thing.CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, how's that?DAN EDMUNDS: We go back up. We work against gravity rather than with it.CARLOS LAGO: All right. I go first.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, that's what I was saying.CARLOS LAGO: All right, this was a piece of cake coming down. Let's see about the way up. Got it in first gear, still four low. So then I come up to this ledge here. Smooth, consistent throttle, and a little bit of left. Let's put the camera facing forward too. Why not? Come on, you're good. No problem. Bigger rock there than I thought. That's the problem with visibility. Easy.DAN EDMUNDS: All right, now it's my turn.Though their engines and transmissions couldn't be more different, these two trucks wind up with a similar crawl ratio of around 51 to 1. This super-low gearing delivers a ton of torque to each wheel at low speeds, which is great for traction, but it's even better for control.Hey Carlos, looking at the map, if we keep going on this trail, it looks like we'll end up in a mine.CARLOS LAGO: What really surprised me about this truck is we thought it was going to be pretty different than the Ram, and it is in a lot of ways. But it's not like these two aren't so dissimilar. Like the Venn diagram overlaps in more areas than you would think. This can still do a lot, even considering its width. It's still really capable, and it's still a ton of fun.DAN EDMUNDS: When we first came out here, we had one trail all picked out, but the paved road got washed out. The weather had other ideas. So we had to switch it up, but that's OK. A truck like this, it's got the equipment to handle anything you can throw at it, and that's the thing. I just like to come out and explore and know that my vehicle is going to be able to cope.[MUSIC PLAYING]CARLOS LAGO: Well, the weather prevented us from doing the trail that we wanted to do, but we still had a good time.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, we found some pretty cool stuff out there.CARLOS LAGO: And we got to test some of the limits of these trucks like the articulation, how wide they are in some areas.DAN EDMUNDS: You found a few rocks.CARLOS LAGO: You know, maybe we'll talk about that. Tell me about the Power Wagon now.DAN EDMUNDS: I thought it was going to be big and ungainly, but it's actually a lot more maneuverable than it looks like it would be, and it's got the credentials underneath.CARLOS LAGO: The Raptor on the other hand, that thing's more like a sports car of pickup trucks, and that's been like that for a long time.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah, it begs to be driven wide open.The Ram, it feels more like a work truck. The solid front axle that's so great out here just doesn't feel so great on the freeway. And the steering that goes along with it, eh, it's a little bit [INAUDIBLE].CARLOS LAGO: Yeah, and then on the Raptor's downsides, payload's pretty low.DAN EDMUNDS: Yeah. The Ram Power Wagon, it's still a 2500 truck, so it can do a lot of work.CARLOS LAGO: But overall, these are still some super rad trucks.Both of these trucks are equally capable over most terrain. So who's the winner? Well, that depends on the kind of off-roading you want to do. If you want to go fast, really fast, over dunes or through the wash, the Raptor can't be beat. If you're looking for more of a work-oriented rig, one that can confidently tow or crawl through unfamiliar terrain, then you'll find nothing better than the Power Wagon.
Features & Specs
|Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$55,840
|MPG
|15 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD
3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A
|MSRP
|$52,855
|MPG
|15 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite F-150 safety features:
- Active Park Assist
- Helps park the F-150 by identifying available parallel parking spots and automatically guiding the truck into the spot.
- Dynamic Hitch Assist
- Helps attach a trailer by displaying a central black line on the backup camera to denote the position of the F-150's hitch.
- Pre-Collision Assist
- Warns you about an imminent front collision and can automatically apply the brakes.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.1%
Ford F-150 vs. the competition
Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500
Recently, Edmunds pitted a Ford F-150 and a Ram 1500 against each other (with a Chevrolet Silverado in there for good measure) in a comparison test. The Ram, thanks to its coil-spring suspension, has the best ride quality in the class. Its interior is better than the F-150's as well, with a massive 12.3-inch center screen and lots of large- and small-item storage. And though the Ram was our favorite, the Ford was a close second in almost every regard. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ram 1500.
Ford F-150 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The Silverado is completely redesigned for 2019 with lots of modern features and improvements. The Silverado is lighter than before, with more capability and several available powertrains, including two V8s. Despite all these improvements, the Ford still edges the Silverado out in a few categories, such as interior refinement and powertrain likability. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
Ford F-150 vs. GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra 1500 has a few unique features to separate it from its corporate sibling, the Silverado. The GMC has a trick new tailgate with six different positions, and it offers an optional carbon-fiber bed. The GMC, however, still has to face the Ford, which is a strong competitor. In the end, it's the F-150 that gets our vote.
FAQ
Is the Ford F-150 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ford F-150?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford F-150:
- New 3.0-liter diesel-powered V6
- High-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 standard for Limited and Raptor trims
- 36-gallon fuel tank standard on Limited and Raptor trims
- Forward collision warning with emergency braking now standard
- Part of the 13th F-150 generation introduced for 2015
Is the Ford F-150 reliable?
Is the 2019 Ford F-150 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford F-150?
The least-expensive 2019 Ford F-150 is the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,855.
Other versions include:
- Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $55,840
- Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) which starts at $52,855
What are the different models of Ford F-150?
More about the 2019 Ford F-150
The 2019 Ford F-150 pickup is the Big Kahuna, the top of the pickup-truck food chain. The F-Series trucks have been the best-selling new vehicle in the world for decades, and Ford is determined to keep that record.
Buyers want a truck that meets their needs, so the F-150 is available as everything from a stripped-down, regular-cab work truck that's built to take decades of hardworking abuse up to a four-door crew cab loaded with technology and luxury. And Ford doesn't stop there. You can even have a desert-running, trail-crunching, table-top jumping Raptor if you want, with over 400 horsepower and all sorts of off-road chops.
Some of the F-150's technology is what helps make it such a capable truck. Tech features include a trailer backup assist that lets you use one knob to precisely pilot the truck when towing a trailer and the now-standard forward collision warning with automatic braking. Then there's the Sync 3 system with navigation, which provides excellent voice controls and an infotainment interface that works intuitively and rapidly.
When lavishly equipped, the F-150 might be the most luxurious vehicle Ford has ever sold. But the signature feature of this F-150 is its aluminum body, which drops curb weight to the lowest in the class.
Under the hood, there are a number of engines to choose from. Now standard is a 3.3-liter, naturally aspirated V6. There also are a few turbocharged V6 engine options. The first is a healthy turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 and the second is a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that comes in two different power outputs. The base 3.5-liter engine puts out 375 horsepower, a big enough number for most, but not all. Go with the high-output version of the 3.5-liter engine (in the Limited or Raptor trim level) and you'll get an engine with 450 horsepower. On top of the four available gasoline-powered V6 engines, there's also a diesel-powered turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 and a non-turbo 5.0-liter V8. No matter what your preference, it seems there's an engine for you somewhere in the F-150 lineup.
Full-size trucks are available in so many variations, with so many available options, that just comprehending the breadth of possibilities can be mind-boggling. But never fear: Edmunds is here to help you select the 2019 Ford F-150 that's just right for you.
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Overview
The 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor is offered in the following styles: Raptor 4dr SuperCrew 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A), and Raptor 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 F-150 Raptor 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 F-150 Raptor.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 F-150 Raptor featuring deep dives into trim levels including Raptor, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Ford F-150 Raptors are available in my area?
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] F-150 Raptor for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor F-150 Raptor you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford F-150 for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,363.
Find a new Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,672.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor and all available trim types: Raptor, Raptor. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ford lease specials
Related 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Honda Accord
- Used Ford F-150 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Accord
- Jeep Grand Cherokee 2021
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2021 Highlander
- 2021 Toyota 4Runner
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Coupes
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Camaro 2021
- Chevrolet Corvette 2021
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2021
- 2021 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Traverse 2021
- 2021 Malibu
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Accord
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- Dodge Charger 2021
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2020 Model S
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2021
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2021 Nissan Altima