Ford Australia Just Teased America’s 2023 Ford Ranger

The 2021 Ford Ranger is, simply put, an aging truck. The current model was brought to the United States market in 2019, but it had already been on sale overseas for years when it debuted here. With the recently overhauled F-150 and the new Maverick on the way, the Ranger was seemingly lost in the shuffle. However, based on a teaser from Ford Australia, it looks like a new Ranger is almost ready.

When will the new Ford Ranger come out?

Ford Australia just teased the next Ranger in a video showing it being tested in some desert environments, and at the end of the video we learn that the new truck is expected to break cover sometime in 2022. One of our gripes with the current Ranger is that it's down on capability and short on amenities compared to its main rival from Chevrolet, the Colorado. Ford says its new midsizer will be "the toughest, most capable and most connected Ranger yet," and it has to be if it's going to pilfer sales from the tried-and-true Toyota Tacoma and the reinvented Nissan Frontier.

But wait a minute, you're thinking this teaser is coming from Australia, not Ford's North American arm. That's true, but keep in mind that the current truck was designed for the rest of the world, and when Ford decided to bring it to the U.S., it had to rework a number of the components to fit our regulations and suit American buyer preferences. This time around, Ford will probably want to avoid all that extra R&D, which means the next Ranger will more than likely be a global product. That suggests it will be built with the U.S. market in mind from the get-go.

What can we expect from the new Ranger?

The video itself doesn't reveal much about what the new truck will look like, but there are a few details we can glean. The first is the much more squared-off design, which would bring the Ranger in line (at least in terms of looks) with the F-150 and the baby Maverick. The second is there's one literally marked "left hand drive," which indicates there will be a new Ranger for markets that aren't right-hand-drive regions like the U.K. and Australia.

The last hint from the teaser video is that multiple body styles are shown — an extended cab and double cab both make appearances. So far, none of what we've seen has been confirmed by Ford North America, but that doesn't stop us from having high hopes for the new Ranger.

Edmunds says

The 2023 Ford Ranger has been a long time coming, and with smaller trucks finally taking hold in the U.S., Ford's newest offering can't come soon enough. Stay tuned to Edmunds for all the latest news on the next Ranger, and check out our comprehensive truck rankings to see how our test team rates the current crop of trucks.