Tesla vs. Superbikes: Model S Plaid Takes on Hayabusa and ZX-14R

TESTED: How quick is the Model S Plaid?

Tesla says the Model S Plaid does 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds and the quarter mile in 9.23 seconds at 155 mph. But our experience both as professional vehicle testers and Tesla owners has revealed that you should take Tesla's claims with a grain of salt.

What's launching the Plaid like? First you have to select drag race mode, which preconditions the battery for maximum acceleration over the course of the next five to 15 minutes. Once the battery's fully prepared, the driver holds both the brake and accelerator pedals down to engage launch control. Over the next 5 or so seconds, the Model S' air suspension lowers farther to "Cheetah stance," before telling the driver it's ready to launch. A touch over 9 seconds after releasing the brake pedal, you're going 150 mph.

Our results — 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds and the quarter mile in 9.4 seconds at 150.8 mph — are staggering. This isn't simply quicker than a Hayabusa or ZX-14R — it's the quickest vehicle in Edmunds' test history, but slower than Tesla touted. Why? Tesla applies a 1-foot rollout to its 0-60 mph time, effectively eliminating the first foot of acceleration from the result. This method is a historical remnant from acceleration testing that attempted to simulate the timing lights at a drag strip. It also artificially improves acceleration results. At Edmunds, we publish acceleration with and without rollout, but emphasize the latter because it's a more accurate representation of what you can expect in real-world driving.

The difference in the quarter-mile time may also be due to differences in testing locations. We perform acceleration tests on a regular street surface, not a drag-strip surface that's been prepared and treated with a traction-adding compound — again, the goal is to represent the real world. The test results we've seen from other outlets that used prepared drag-strip surfaces were closer to Tesla's claims.

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid

Powertrain

Single front electric motor, two rear electric motors (1,020 hp, 1,050 lb-ft of torque)

Single-speed fixed gear, front and rear

All-wheel drive

Performance