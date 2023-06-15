Tesla Offers Three Months of Free Supercharging on New Model 3s, But You Have to Buy Now

Tesla is offering a rare incentive for prospective buyers: Order and take delivery of a new Model 3 electric sedan by June 30, and the automaker will include unlimited charging at any Supercharger station for three months.

Tesla initially included free unlimited Supercharging with a purchase of a Model S and Model X to help drive sales, but it discontinued the program in 2018. Since then, free Supercharging for a limited time has been offered as a sales incentive on an irregular basis.

The news comes after Tesla cut prices of its vehicles across its lineup to entice new buyers, and as the Model 3 itself is rumored to receive a comprehensive update in the near future. Three months of high-speed charging could help clear out stock of this very competitively priced electric vehicle if Tesla is already building the refreshed version.

The incentive may also introduce new buyers to the brand, which is seeing its share of the EV market dwindle as more competitive rivals enter the space. Yesterday, Bank of America analysts released a report that estimates Tesla's market share of 62% in 2022 would fall to 18% in 2026.

Further possible reasons for the new incentive could be due to the recent announcement that future General Motors and Ford EVs will be built with Tesla's proprietary NACS plug. These EVs will able to tap into the Supercharger network — thereby reducing the unique advantage that Tesla owners have enjoyed thus far.

If a new Model 3 sounds like it could be right for your garage, check out Tesla's inventory page to find a vehicle near you.