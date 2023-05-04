EV shoppers have one more version of the Tesla Model 3 to put on their shopping lists. That's because, for the first time since August 2022, the Model 3 Long Range is once again on Tesla's website and available to be ordered. Tesla reportedly halted production of the Long Range variant when online orders far exceeded the available supply.

Automotive News reports the wait is over, and the Model 3 Long Range is returning after a roughly eight-month hiatus. In that time, however, the Model 3 has seen several newcomers impinge on its EV dominance, including the curvaceous Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan that, with its maximum range of 361 miles, bests the Model 3 LR by exactly 3 miles.