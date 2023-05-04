- The Tesla Model 3 Long Range is available to order for the first time since August 2022.
- Tesla halted Model 3 Long Range production due to high demand.
- About 200,000 Model 3 sedans were sold in the U.S. in 2022, making it the second-best-selling EV (only behind Tesla's Model Y SUV).
The Tesla Model 3 Long Range Returns
EV shoppers have one more version of the Tesla Model 3 to put on their shopping lists. That's because, for the first time since August 2022, the Model 3 Long Range is once again on Tesla's website and available to be ordered. Tesla reportedly halted production of the Long Range variant when online orders far exceeded the available supply.
Automotive News reports the wait is over, and the Model 3 Long Range is returning after a roughly eight-month hiatus. In that time, however, the Model 3 has seen several newcomers impinge on its EV dominance, including the curvaceous Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan that, with its maximum range of 361 miles, bests the Model 3 LR by exactly 3 miles.
Starting at $48,880, including a $1,390 destination fee and $250 ordering fee, the Model 3 Long Range's 358 miles of driving range still ranks among the very best. It's also worth noting a choice from the 2023 Model 3 lineup, including the Long Range version, is thousands less than it was only a few months ago. In a bid to meet rising competition, Tesla has been lowering the prices for its entire lineup of vehicles.
According to Tesla, the all-wheel-drive Model 3 Long Range has a top speed of 145 mph and needs only 4.2 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. Available in five exterior colors — Pearl White, Midnight Silver, Deep Blue, Solid Black and Red Multi-Coat — the Long Range can be fitted with 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels. Keep in mind that choosing the latter causes range to dip slightly.
Notable options include an advanced version of Tesla's Autopilot driving assist system ($6,000) and Full Self-Driving Capability ($15,000). Note that the latter option's software doesn't actually deliver a self-driving car — instead, Tesla says its full functionality and true self-drive capability will be available at some indeterminate date in the future.
Edmunds says
Tesla shoppers, you can add another trim level to your list of test drives. The Model 3 Long Range returns to the order list since production was halted in the summer of 2022. Better still, this variant is significantly cheaper than it was when it was last offered.