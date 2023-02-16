Tesla Issues Recall on 362,000 Vehicles Over Full Self-Driving-Related Crash Risk

Tesla has recalled more than 362,000 vehicles because its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system may cause a crash. All vehicles from the Model 3 to the Model S (including our long-term Model Y) are affected by the recall. The NHTSA said in its recall report:

The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution.

Last year, Tesla recalled more than 50,000 cars that might roll through stop signs, but this recall affects a much wider swath of the company's cars and customers. The NHTSA also said "the [FSD] system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver's adjustment of the vehicle's speed to exceed posted speed limits."

The remedy for the recall is an over-the-air update, but there's no word on when owners can expect it to roll out. The NHTSA says they expect the update to come in the next few weeks, but Tesla hasn't confirmed this timeline. If you own a Model 3, Model Y, Model X or Model S with FSD your car may be affected. Recall notices will be sent out via mail by April 15, but more proactive customers can also call the Tesla customer service line (1-877-798-3752) and ask about the recall. The NHTSA campaign number for this particular Tesla recall is 23V085000, while Tesla's internal recall code is SB-23-00-001.