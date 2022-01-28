The $25,000 Tesla Isn't Happening

To say that Tesla already has plenty on its plate is an understatement, with current production essentially at a ceiling. For instance, you'll have to wait until at least October to get a Model X if you place a new order today. But some of these issues might be solved as production lines at the new Gigafactories in Austin and Berlin come online, and that the company is actively scouting locations for additional factories. Musk also said he would be shocked if the automaker's Full-Self Driving suite isn't proven to be safer than human driving by the end of this year.

As for the now-dead $25,000 Tesla, we find ourselves asking, “Why bother?” With Tesla selling more cars than it can make and a loyal customer base that's already OK with shelling out at least $46,000 for a Model 3 and more than $60,000 for a Model Y, Tesla doesn't need to make a cheaper car. Why try to eke out razor-thin margins when you're already maxing out current capacity? It's not that the dream of a cheap Tesla is dead — it's that the case for it simply doesn't exist anymore.