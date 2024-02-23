Speaking to Automotive News, a Ford spokesperson said that the automaker has halted shipments of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup beginning on February 9. Ford issued a statement on the stop-ship, saying that 2024 Lightning shipments will “ramp up” in the coming weeks as the vehicles pass quality checks. However, Ford hasn’t yet given a clear reason why the order was issued in the first place, but the Automotive News article points to an “undisclosed quality issue” as the culprit. However, the automaker hasn't issued a stop-sale for 2024 F-150 Lightnings already on or on their way to dealer lots, so we're not sure what to make of this reasoning.

The stop-ship is the latest in a series of delays Ford has faced for the refreshed 2024 F-150. In December, gasoline models began piling up in Detroit lots. Per Ford’s statement, shipping for those has only just resumed this week. One commercial buyer told Automotive News they had been waiting weeks for their order of almost 100 trucks, indicating that while Ford has met its early 2024 shipment timeframe, some customers could already be looking at delays.