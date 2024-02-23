Tesla Cybertruck First Drive Review: Overwhelming All the Senses

The top-of-the-line model is quite aptly named the Cyberbeast. It's a triple-motor Cybertruck with a combined 845 horsepower. Per Tesla, the Cyberbeast will be able to hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and run on to a top speed of 130 mph. It will have a range of up to 320 miles, but again thanks to that range extender, can go up to 440-plus miles. It, too, can tow up to 11,000 pounds. The price for the top-spec Cybertruck is $100,240 (again, before destination).

A drive to remember

My first experience came in a Foundation Series Cybertruck. It shares the same specs as the all-wheel-drive model with two motors and 600 horsepower. Driving a Tesla Cybertruck is a novel experience and unlike anything else on the road — at least for now while they are so limited in number. I’m lucky enough to test a consistent stream of awesome cars, but nothing has ever garnered this much attention during a test. Those who don’t like to be the center of attention shouldn’t go anywhere near this shiny metallic object.

Once you get over the star power that this truck possesses, the next thing to strike you is the Cybertruck’s unique steer-by-wire system. All four wheels can turn left or right, so the truck is much quicker to maneuver than something its size should be. The learning curve is hard at first; it took a solid two hours of consistent driving before the steering felt anything shy of alien. Even after I got used to it, things never felt quite right. Small inputs with the wheel made the truck dramatically twitch left and right, way more than I wanted to happen. The upshot is a short turning circle with minimal input, but I don’t think the trade-off is worth it. Hopefully, Tesla will consider revising the steering assist with a future over-the-air software update to make it feel more natural.