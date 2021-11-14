Tackling the Trail in the All-New 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

So how does it drive?

Three powertrains will be available for the Grand Cherokee, but we only had the chance to sample the standard 3.6-liter V6 engine across several trim levels. This motor makes 293 horsepower and 260 lb-ft and is, for the most part, adequate. The V6-powered Grand Cherokee never feels underpowered but it never really seems to have the urge you might want when overtaking on a two-lane highway. The optional 5.7-liter V8 (357 hp, 390 lb-ft) would definitely alleviate any power anxiety and will allow you to tow an impressive 7,200 pounds. For comparison, the V6 is rated to pull 6,200 pounds.

We're most curious about the upcoming 4xe powertrain. Similar to the system in the Wrangler 4xe, this plug-in hybrid uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and an electric motor. The two power sources combine to produce 375 horsepower and a whopping 470 lb-ft. Jeep claims the 17.3-kWh battery pack is capable of delivering 25 miles of EV-only range, giving the Grand Cherokee the ability to complete the challenging Rubicon Trail using only electric propulsion. The 4xe has a slightly lower tow rating than the V6, at 6,000 pounds, and will go on sale in early 2022.

On the road, the new Grand Cherokee feels solid, with excellent rigidity across a variety of surfaces. Both the steel springs and optional semi-adaptive air suspension produce a firm ride that lends a sense of stability and control. The steering is nicely weighted, and even if there's not much road feel, the Grand Cherokee is easy to guide through twists and turns. Visibility is excellent and the cabin is well insulated. Road and wind noise is surprisingly low — even with the addition of the Trailhawk's all-terrain tires.

All of that on-road comfort disguises the Grand Cherokee's impressive off-road prowess. A total of three four-wheel-drive systems are available (it can also be had in strictly rear-wheel drive). The Laredo and Limited's Quadra-Trac I is the standard 4WD system, while the Overland's Quadra-Trac II adds a two-speed transfer case. Quadra-Drive II is standard on the Trailhawk and Summit and optional on the Overland. It adds an electronic limited-slip differential at the rear axle. Our time off-road was spent in a Trailhawk and we made full use of the Quadra-Drive II's impressive capabilities. Sporting a two-speed transfer case with low range, the Trailhawk also gets a segment-first electrically disconnecting front sway bar. This allows for excellent suspension articulation when off-roading, ensuring maximum traction and maneuverability.

Terrain management software tailors the Grand Cherokee's off-road hardware to overcome challenging conditions, while the air suspension can lift the Jeep, giving it 11.3 inches of ground clearance on the Trailhawk. And if you're wondering, the new Grand Cherokee has a wading depth of 24 inches. Those hoping for mechanical limited-slip differentials in the new Grand Cherokee might be disappointed to learn that it uses electronic ones, but we didn't have any complaints during our time traversing some fairly rugged terrain. Special mention should go to the Jeep's Selec-Speed Control, which manages your speed in 0.6-mph increments, allowing you to precisely tailor your progress while off-roading.