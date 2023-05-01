What did we get?

Edmunds recommends the standard 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe since it's pretty well equipped for the price. So, we took our own advice for this purchase. For a starting price of $61,660, the 4xe comes standard with four-wheel drive, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, a blind-spot warning system, heated front seats, leather upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof.

We also splurged for the rear entertainment system — which supports apps like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime — for the many parents on our staff. It added $1,995 to the total. Throw in another $495 for our Grand Cherokee's Red Velvet Pearl paint, and the total damage amounted to $64,150. The only downside is that our vehicle isn't equipped with the $2,295 Luxury Tech Group II package, which would have added front and top-down cameras, ventilated seats and a few other goodies. Our ideally equipped Grand Cherokee was impossible to find quickly and at a reasonable price, so we opted for this more lightly equipped model. I'm sure we'll survive.