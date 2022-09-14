Jeep Celebrates 30 Years of the Grand Cherokee With a Special Hybrid

- The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been with us for three decades.
- To celebrate the milestone, Jeep has announced a 30th Anniversary package.
- But the 30th Anniversary edition isn't just looking back; it's also channeling Jeep's electrified future.
It's hard to believe some nameplates have been with us for so long, but that's exactly the case with the Jeep Grand Cherokee. It's one of Jeep's most popular SUVs, and the nameplate has been on sale for 30 years. To celebrate such a major milestone, Jeep is offering up the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition, which it rolled out today at the Detroit Auto Show.
The 30th Anniversary edition isn't a trim that joins the lineup, however. It's a $4,700 option package that can be added to the base Grand Cherokee 4xe, meaning it won't be available on any Grand Cherokee that's powered by internal combustion alone. That gives a clear indication that, though this is a celebration of the model's history, it's also Jeep emphasizing its electrified future.
Opting for the 30th Anniversary edition nets a blacked-out front fascia to differentiate it from standard Grand Cherokees. It also adds new blacked-out wheels, body-color fender flares, side moldings and a body-color rear bumper. It keeps the 4xe's signature blue tow hooks, dual exhaust and dual-pane sunroof, though.
Inside, the 30th Anniversary edition packs some of the modern tech that makes the current Grand Cherokee one of our favorites in its class. The standard 10.1-inch central touchscreen display is joined by a nine-speaker Alpine audio system and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both with wireless connectivity. The 30th Anniversary edition also comes with front and rear parking assistance, a 360-degree camera setup and keyless entry, while black Capri leather covers the ventilated seats.
The 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain is only available on the two-row Grand Cherokee, not the long-wheelbase Grand Cherokee L. As a refresher, the 4xe's powertrain pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 17.3-kWh battery pack that powers an electric motor. Peak outputs are 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, while max towing capacity is 6,000 pounds. The 30th anniversary Grand Cherokee will be available to order for a limited time and will start to populate dealer lots later this year.
With 30 years under its belt, it's safe to call the Grand Cherokee a segment stalwart. We wonder what's in store for the nameplate as Jeep forges ahead into an era of full-on electrification.