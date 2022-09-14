Jeep Celebrates 30 Years of the Grand Cherokee With a Special Hybrid

The 30th Anniversary edition isn't a trim that joins the lineup, however. It's a $4,700 option package that can be added to the base Grand Cherokee 4xe, meaning it won't be available on any Grand Cherokee that's powered by internal combustion alone. That gives a clear indication that, though this is a celebration of the model's history, it's also Jeep emphasizing its electrified future.

Opting for the 30th Anniversary edition nets a blacked-out front fascia to differentiate it from standard Grand Cherokees. It also adds new blacked-out wheels, body-color fender flares, side moldings and a body-color rear bumper. It keeps the 4xe's signature blue tow hooks, dual exhaust and dual-pane sunroof, though.

Inside, the 30th Anniversary edition packs some of the modern tech that makes the current Grand Cherokee one of our favorites in its class. The standard 10.1-inch central touchscreen display is joined by a nine-speaker Alpine audio system and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, both with wireless connectivity. The 30th Anniversary edition also comes with front and rear parking assistance, a 360-degree camera setup and keyless entry, while black Capri leather covers the ventilated seats.