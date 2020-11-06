The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Won't Have These Nutty Features From the Concept

Production Model Won't Have Quite as Much Glitz and Glamour

  • Not all features from the Grand Wagoneer Concept will make it to the final production model.
  • Here are the features most likely to be on the chopping block.

It's not hyperbolic to say that when Jeep pulled the wraps off the Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept, it changed the automotive landscape — and, indeed, the world — forever. OK, maybe there's a bit of hyperbole in that statement, but it was interesting nonetheless to see Jeep take a swing at high-end vehicle design. It certainly did a better job than whatever Buick is attempting with the Avenir.

But the Grand Wagoneer concept is just that — a concept, meaning that not all of its glitz and glamour will make it to the final model. Here are the features and details that you probably won't see on the production version — the actual 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Dot Matrix LEDs

The Grand Wagoneer concept features punctuations between each of the seven grille slats to make it appear as if the front is adorned with vertical rows of tiny LEDs. It's a cool design element that reminds us of old-school dot matrix printers. Judging by recent photos of a Grand Wagoneer test mule, however, neither the dot matrix LED effect nor the concept's full-width LED bar appears to have made it to the production model. Maybe Jeep thought the jeweled illumination looked too delicate for its big bruiser of an SUV. In any case, we're sad to see the lights go — they would have given the Grand Wagoneer an immediately recognizable nighttime signature.

Teak Headlight Surrounds

Perhaps the most baffling detail of the concept's exterior are the teak accents that surround the headlights. They do add a little spice to an otherwise fairly plain portion of the front end — after all, BMW and Audi have blue elements in their light clusters to signify laser headlights. But the bean counters at FCA are never going to greenlight genuine wood in the Grand Wagoneer's light enclosures.

Sixth Screen

There's a lot of virtual real estate inside the Grand Wagoneer concept, but we can see the need for five screens. One replaces the traditional instrument panel, while an upper central touchscreen controls the operating system, a lower central screen changes climate settings, and two more serve as an entertainment system for kiddos in the back. Check our math — that's five. But a sixth screen for the front passenger crosses into overkill territory. It would presumably convey the same or similar information that's already displayed in the primary touchscreen, but both screens appear to be within easy reach, making a screen directly in front of the passenger superfluous and therefore a bean counter no-no.

Edmunds Says

We like that Jeep threw the kitchen sink at the Grand Wagoneer concept, using it as a test bed for its wildest dreams. Just don't expect every interesting detail to make it to the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer when it arrives at dealerships.

