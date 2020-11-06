The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Won't Have These Nutty Features From the Concept

Not all features from the Grand Wagoneer Concept will make it to the final production model.

Here are the features most likely to be on the chopping block.

It's not hyperbolic to say that when Jeep pulled the wraps off the Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept, it changed the automotive landscape — and, indeed, the world — forever. OK, maybe there's a bit of hyperbole in that statement, but it was interesting nonetheless to see Jeep take a swing at high-end vehicle design. It certainly did a better job than whatever Buick is attempting with the Avenir.

But the Grand Wagoneer concept is just that — a concept, meaning that not all of its glitz and glamour will make it to the final model. Here are the features and details that you probably won't see on the production version — the actual 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Dot Matrix LEDs

The Grand Wagoneer concept features punctuations between each of the seven grille slats to make it appear as if the front is adorned with vertical rows of tiny LEDs. It's a cool design element that reminds us of old-school dot matrix printers. Judging by recent photos of a Grand Wagoneer test mule, however, neither the dot matrix LED effect nor the concept's full-width LED bar appears to have made it to the production model. Maybe Jeep thought the jeweled illumination looked too delicate for its big bruiser of an SUV. In any case, we're sad to see the lights go — they would have given the Grand Wagoneer an immediately recognizable nighttime signature.