Rivian, now somewhat safely free of the perils it faced over the last few years — the least of which included lawsuits, poor delivery numbers and supply chain issues — is ready to take its next steps. The company’s CFO, Claire McDonough, recently spoke at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference. There, she revealed some details about the newest vehicles in the automaker's pipeline, dubbed the R2 series.

This isn’t a singular model but a common platform that will support several body styles. It works like this: Rivian’s current truck and SUV, the R1T and R1S, respectively, share a common platform, battery pack and powertrain. The most significant difference is that the R1S swaps the R1T's pickup bed for a third row of seats and an enclosed cargo area.

The R2 line will work in a similar manner. Hypothetically, a small truck would be called the R2T and an SUV would bear the R2S moniker. McDonough had this to say at the conference: “One of the keys is, as we’ve been in a position over the course of 2022 to ramp and demonstrate Rivian’s ability to ramp, we’ve now turned the corner in our ability to showcase the technology road map of what’s coming [...] the R2 program that will be launched in 2026.”