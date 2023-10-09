Our Long-Term 2022 Rivian R1T Quits Without Warning

Charged, but without power

Luckily, I was already home and backing up into my parking spot when our R1T decided to call it quits. I was reversing and it all seemed OK until the truck came to an abrupt halt. I was caught off-guard because I didn’t get close to touching the gear stalk and inadvertently putting it into park, and there was no warning beforehand. In the past, we encountered a situation where this same R1T lost power on the highway, but we were later told by Rivian that it was a driver error and that the truck was accidentally shifted to neutral. So I wasn’t completely dismissing the possibility that I had bumped the lever. Before continuing, I must also note that everything else in the truck (infotainment, lights, other accessories) was still functioning normally — we just didn’t have any movement. The reason for that is that all the other systems are powered by 12-volt batteries and not the large powertrain battery.

I attempted to switch back into reverse after confirming the lack of warning notifications, but nothing happened. It simply did not let me shift into anything. I waited a few minutes and then I tried again: drive, reverse, neutral. Nothing worked, the pickup held fast in park. This time a distinct warning message immediately appeared after each attempt in this order: