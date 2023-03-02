Rivian is adding another member to its increasingly wide range of zero-emission SUVs and pickup trucks. Due this fall and announced in a short social media post by Rivian's CEO, R.J. Scaringe, the 2023 R1S with the Max Pack battery and dual-motor AWD powertrain will deliver up to 390 miles of driving range.

This is significantly better than Rivian's current most long-legged version of the R1S, the quad-motor variant equipped with the Large Pack battery that delivers 321 miles of range. Rivian also points out the R1S Max Pack needs only 3.5 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph. While that's not as quick as performance EVs from the likes of Tesla and Lucid, it's plenty rapid for an SUV that stretches approximately 201 inches in total length (or about 4 inches longer than a Kia Telluride).

Rivian has also promised that existing customers who have preordered an R1S will be allowed to modify their order to the Max Pack configuration if so desired. What remains to be seen is whether Rivian will couple its largest battery pack to both of its dual-motor powertrains.

In case you've forgotten — or have become increasingly confused by Rivian's continual addition of new trims and models — these consist of the current Dual-Motor AWD with roughly 600 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque and the upcoming Enhanced Dual-Motor AWD with 700 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing has also not been released at the time of writing, though it's likely this 390-mile version of the R1S will reside toward the upper end of the range and start in the region of $90,000 when it arrives this fall.

This upcoming R1S variant will also be among the first Rivian vehicles fitted with the automaker's new in-house-designed Enduro drive unit. In theory, this electric powertrain should allow Rivian to scale up production more quickly and potentially help maintain or even lower overall production costs.