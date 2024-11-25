Rivian's AI Voice Assistant Coming in 2025

An AI-powered voice assistant will be arriving in the Rivian R1T and R1S sometime in 2025, the company confirmed. The announcement was made by chief software officer Wassym Bensaid during a Q&A session at Rivian’s showroom in Venice, California, last week.

Bensaid said his team was working on text-to-speech integration for text messaging two years ago but found the existing solutions were not up to company standards. He addressed the keyboard warriors who insisted their older, less technologically advanced cars supported text messaging but explained that was not the rich experience he wanted Rivian customers to have. Occasional missed texts, difficulty supporting group chats, and inconsistent emoji compatibility were not in line with what Bensaid believed the Rivian software experience should be.

“Please be patient with us,” Bensaid urged. “It’s not that we don’t want to have the feature; we will have it and it will be better than anything we have today in the industry.”