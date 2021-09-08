Redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 Up Its Game

How comfortable is the QX60?

A byproduct of the QX60's sportier handling is a stiffer ride quality, but it's a sensible balance of both. On the highway, the QX feels less floaty and more composed, though there's more road noise than expected of a luxury SUV. Wind noise, however, is well silenced.

The front seats are well padded and supportive for long-distance comfort. The available cooled front seats with massage function made those many miles seem quite a bit shorter too. In the top Autograph trim test vehicle, the spacious second-row captain's chairs are almost as comfortable and feature plenty of range for sliding and reclining. The QX60 also deserves praise for its third-row seats, which can accommodate adult-size passengers.

How's the QX60's interior?

The new QX60's interior looks quite similar to the new Pathfinder's. The two share a steering wheel, center stack design, console layout and open cubby below the shifter. Unsurprisingly, the Infiniti's cabin materials look far more luxurious than those in the Nissan, with a leather-covered dashboard and quilted upholstery among the QX60's many upscale touches. Unfortunately, there are also some satin chrome trim elements on the center console and steering wheel that tend to catch the midday sun, causing some uncomfortable reflections for the driver.

The second-row captain's chairs feature an easily removable center console to give owners added versatility, whether for passengers or cargo. It can be especially helpful on morning carpools where kids might find it easier to access the third row by slipping between the seats rather than flipping the middle row forward.

Overall, the QX60's interior has the refinement, space and versatility we expect from a luxury SUV. It may not be on the same level of refinement as more expensive models from BMW and Mercedes, but it is comparable to SUVs from Acura, Genesis and Lexus.

How's the QX60's tech?

The previous QX60's tech interface was seriously outdated, with low-resolution graphics and a cumbersome dashboard-mounted control knob. For 2022, this central display screen has been jettisoned in favor of an eye-catching 12.3-inch touchscreen. The system is bright and attractive and has an intuitive menu design. In other words, it's a monumental improvement over the current interface. Apple CarPlay (with wireless connectivity) and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are standard this year as well. A digital instrument panel, digital rearview mirror, wireless charging pad, 10.8-inch head-up display, 17-speaker Bose audio system and a Wi-Fi hotspot round out the QX60's available tech features.

One of the previous QX60's highlights was the ProAssist system, which bundled driving aids such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and reverse automatic braking. These previously optional features are now standard. For 2022, a further upgrade, Infiniti's ProPilot Assist system, is available. It adds a lane-centering feature to the mix that can make small steering adjustments to prevent the QX60 from drifting out of its lane. ProPilot Assist is now linked to the navigation system, so the vehicle's adaptive cruise control system can automatically slow down for upcoming bends in the highway.

None of these technology and driver assistant features are groundbreaking, but they all work well. In our experience, we'd much rather have tried-and-true tech than bleeding-edge features that are prone to glitches or get relegated to unnecessary novelty status.