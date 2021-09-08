Redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60 Up Its Game

- Redesigned for 2022
- Updated technology features
- Significantly more refined and luxurious inside
- Third-row seats are suitable for adults
- Launches the second QX60 generation for 2022
The QX60 is Infiniti's dressier version of the Nissan Pathfinder. This three-row luxury SUV prioritizes comfort and a smooth driving experience. However, the first-generation QX60, which launched back for the 2014 model year, came up short compared to top rivals such as the Acura MDX, Audi Q7 and Mercedes GLE. Specifically, we were disappointed with the QX60's mediocre performance, limited third-row accommodations and outdated infotainment system.
After a year hiatus for 2021, Infiniti is looking to rectify these drawbacks with the redesigned 2022 Infiniti QX60. For one, it places a greater emphasis on standard and available tech options, such as finally adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. The third row is also easier to climb in and out of, and the seats are redesigned to sit a bit higher than before, so you don't sit so close to the floor. Mechanically, not much changes, though there's a new automatic transmission for the standard V6 engine.
The QX60's 3.5-liter V6 is a carryover from the previous model, with the same 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque on tap. But new for this year is a nine-speed automatic transmission, which replaces the previous continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Nissan and Infiniti make some of the better CVTs in the industry, but even so this new transmission responds quicker when you need acceleration and is less prone to producing a droning engine sound during acceleration. The new QX60 can also tow up to 6,000 pounds, which is 1,000 pounds more than the previous model's capacity.
When accelerating from a standstill, the QX60 leaves the line with no hesitation and gathers speed with conviction. Even when you need to get up to highway speeds in a hurry, you don't feel the need to floor it.
The 2022 QX60 is also much more at home on a curvy mountain road. The body stays more controlled as you go around turns, which in turn boosts driver confidence. This new QX60 can actually be a little fun to drive.
A byproduct of the QX60's sportier handling is a stiffer ride quality, but it's a sensible balance of both. On the highway, the QX feels less floaty and more composed, though there's more road noise than expected of a luxury SUV. Wind noise, however, is well silenced.
The front seats are well padded and supportive for long-distance comfort. The available cooled front seats with massage function made those many miles seem quite a bit shorter too. In the top Autograph trim test vehicle, the spacious second-row captain's chairs are almost as comfortable and feature plenty of range for sliding and reclining. The QX60 also deserves praise for its third-row seats, which can accommodate adult-size passengers.
The new QX60's interior looks quite similar to the new Pathfinder's. The two share a steering wheel, center stack design, console layout and open cubby below the shifter. Unsurprisingly, the Infiniti's cabin materials look far more luxurious than those in the Nissan, with a leather-covered dashboard and quilted upholstery among the QX60's many upscale touches. Unfortunately, there are also some satin chrome trim elements on the center console and steering wheel that tend to catch the midday sun, causing some uncomfortable reflections for the driver.
The second-row captain's chairs feature an easily removable center console to give owners added versatility, whether for passengers or cargo. It can be especially helpful on morning carpools where kids might find it easier to access the third row by slipping between the seats rather than flipping the middle row forward.
Overall, the QX60's interior has the refinement, space and versatility we expect from a luxury SUV. It may not be on the same level of refinement as more expensive models from BMW and Mercedes, but it is comparable to SUVs from Acura, Genesis and Lexus.
The previous QX60's tech interface was seriously outdated, with low-resolution graphics and a cumbersome dashboard-mounted control knob. For 2022, this central display screen has been jettisoned in favor of an eye-catching 12.3-inch touchscreen. The system is bright and attractive and has an intuitive menu design. In other words, it's a monumental improvement over the current interface. Apple CarPlay (with wireless connectivity) and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are standard this year as well. A digital instrument panel, digital rearview mirror, wireless charging pad, 10.8-inch head-up display, 17-speaker Bose audio system and a Wi-Fi hotspot round out the QX60's available tech features.
One of the previous QX60's highlights was the ProAssist system, which bundled driving aids such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and reverse automatic braking. These previously optional features are now standard. For 2022, a further upgrade, Infiniti's ProPilot Assist system, is available. It adds a lane-centering feature to the mix that can make small steering adjustments to prevent the QX60 from drifting out of its lane. ProPilot Assist is now linked to the navigation system, so the vehicle's adaptive cruise control system can automatically slow down for upcoming bends in the highway.
None of these technology and driver assistant features are groundbreaking, but they all work well. In our experience, we'd much rather have tried-and-true tech than bleeding-edge features that are prone to glitches or get relegated to unnecessary novelty status.
Behind the third row of seats is 14.5 cubic feet of cargo space, which is comparable to the capacities of the Audi Q7 (14.2 cubes), Acura MDX (16.3 cubes) and Lincoln Aviator (18.3 cubes). Folding the rearmost seats increases capacity to 41.6 cubes. At its maximum, the QX60 can hold up to 75.4 cubes behind the front seats, which is again on par with or better than the Q7 (69.6 cubes), MDX (71.4 cubes) and Aviator (77.7 cubes). As an added incentive, there's a large bin under the cargo floor that features sturdy dividers to keep your items from being tossed around.
Nissan says fuel economy has improved slightly, with the QX60 getting 23 mpg in combined city/highway driving for the front-wheel-drive model. That's 1 mpg higher than the previous-generation model. The all-wheel-drive QX60 remains the same as before at 22 mpg.
The 2022 QX60 represents a huge step in the right direction for Infiniti. It has the performance, luxury and features to challenge the similarly priced Acura MDX and can even be considered against the pricier Audi Q7 and Lincoln Aviator.