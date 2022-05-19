Drag Race: Ram TRX Makes Short Work of Raptor

Sizing them up

Both of these trucks are full-size pickups with wide-body kits, all the better for added stability while crushing off-road terrain at high speeds. However, they use very different equipment under the skin. For example, the TRX is powered by the infamous Hellcat engine — a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque in this application. Four-wheel drive and 35-inch all-terrain tires come standard. The TRX has a significant power advantage over the Raptor, but it also weighs in at a colossal 6,713 pounds.

The Raptor takes a different approach. While a new version launched in 2021, the Raptor uses the same engine it's had since 2017 — one that now feels woefully underpowered against its chief rival. This twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 makes 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Like the TRX, the Raptor has four-wheel drive and 35-inch all-terrain tires as standard, but our test vehicle had the optional 37-inch tires. Despite the chunkier rubber, the Raptor's top advantage may be weight — in our testing we measured the Raptor at 5,961 pounds, which is almost 800 pounds lighter than the TRX.