Ram Built to Serve Is Back; Phase Two Honors Firefighters First

Last year Ram released a line of trucks it called "Built to Serve" as a way of honoring America's armed forces. This year, Ram is back with another set of Built to Serve trucks, and this time the truckmaker is honoring first responders. The first, erm, first responders to get a Built to Serve tribute are firefighters.

The firefighter edition is built off the Ram 1500 Big Horn trim, and the package is offered on all cab styles and with any engine choice. On the outside, the firefighter edition consists of a blacked-out grille, black exhaust tips, darkened badges, black bumpers, and 20-inch aluminum wheels with an edition-specific gray finish. Exterior colors are limited to black and a metallic red that mimics what you'd find on any firetruck.