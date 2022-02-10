Ram Built to Serve Is Back; Phase Two Honors Firefighters First

- Ram Built to Serve special editions are back.
- The first phase honored the military; the second will pay tribute to first responders.
- First up for phase two are firefighters.
Last year Ram released a line of trucks it called "Built to Serve" as a way of honoring America's armed forces. This year, Ram is back with another set of Built to Serve trucks, and this time the truckmaker is honoring first responders. The first, erm, first responders to get a Built to Serve tribute are firefighters.
The firefighter edition is built off the Ram 1500 Big Horn trim, and the package is offered on all cab styles and with any engine choice. On the outside, the firefighter edition consists of a blacked-out grille, black exhaust tips, darkened badges, black bumpers, and 20-inch aluminum wheels with an edition-specific gray finish. Exterior colors are limited to black and a metallic red that mimics what you'd find on any firetruck.
Inside, the Built to Serve edition gets unique orange accents and Velcro patches on the seats to allow buyers to personalize their truck. Models with the Built to Serve option also come with the 4x4 Off-Road package. The long list of off-road-ready kit for the truck includes all-terrain tires, an electronically locking rear axle, hill descent control, underbody skid plates, tow hooks and off-road-specific shocks.
The firefighter Built to Serve edition will go on sale in the spring of this year and will start at $48,420 (including destination fees).
It's not the most flashy or distinctive special edition, but Ram's Built to Serve is a nice way to honor our first responders. We like that.