Ram 1500 Comparison: Big Horn vs. TRX vs. Limited

Finally, we tested the wild TRX. If you like to get muddy on the weekends or you want to find the most remote camping spot in your state, this could be the truck for you — but only if you want to do so with a ridiculous amount of power underfoot. The supercharged V8 gives the TRX a character all its own, but so do the lifted ride height, all-terrain tires, wide-body fenders and adaptive suspension dampers. Not shockingly, it's one of the least efficient full-size trucks on the road today, but the TRX is hugely capable when the pavement ends and there's no denying the fun you can have behind the wheel.

Edmunds says

The most user-friendly and budget-friendly truck of the bunch turned out to be our favorite — the Ram 1500 Big Horn. It doesn't load you down with unnecessary options and has more than enough capability for daily use. Notably, we'd recommend the 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 instead of the V8 because it provides maximum towing capability along with impressive fuel economy.