At this point, we fully expect Audi to "S-ify" every model in its lineup.

So it's no surprise that Audi's just-launched Q5 Sportback will also get an SQ5 Sportback version. It comes with more power, exclusive options and unique design accents inside and out.

The SQ5 also carries a loftier price tag. But we expect that to many shoppers, the extra cost will be worth it. So which of these sporty-looking crossovers is the right fit for you?

Sizing them up

Until we're able to put both models through our rigorous testing process, we can only compare the Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback by their lists of equipment. Here are the highlights.

The Q5 Sportback is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the SQ5 Sportback upgrades to a turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine making 349 hp and 369 lb-ft, paired with an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is standard on both models.

You can also choose to outfit an SQ5 Sportback with features that are not available on the Q5 Sportback. For instance, the SQ5 Sportback comes with an adaptive suspension to adjust to road conditions on the fly for better comfort and handling. There is also an available air suspension system that can raise or lower the vehicle's ride height. The top-level Prestige trim has OLED (organic LED) lights that are a step up from traditional LED lights.

Compared with more traditional Q5 and SQ5 models, both the Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback are more expensive to start. They also come with features that are not standard on the conventional Q5 and SQ5, such as 19-inch wheels, flashy exterior design, a panoramic sunroof and front sport seats.