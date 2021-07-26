- Q5 Sportback costs thousands more than standard Q5.
- Pricier SQ5 Sportback still undercuts competition.
At this point, we fully expect Audi to "S-ify" every model in its lineup.
So it's no surprise that Audi's just-launched Q5 Sportback will also get an SQ5 Sportback version. It comes with more power, exclusive options and unique design accents inside and out.
The SQ5 also carries a loftier price tag. But we expect that to many shoppers, the extra cost will be worth it. So which of these sporty-looking crossovers is the right fit for you?
Until we're able to put both models through our rigorous testing process, we can only compare the Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback by their lists of equipment. Here are the highlights.
The Q5 Sportback is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the SQ5 Sportback upgrades to a turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine making 349 hp and 369 lb-ft, paired with an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is standard on both models.
You can also choose to outfit an SQ5 Sportback with features that are not available on the Q5 Sportback. For instance, the SQ5 Sportback comes with an adaptive suspension to adjust to road conditions on the fly for better comfort and handling. There is also an available air suspension system that can raise or lower the vehicle's ride height. The top-level Prestige trim has OLED (organic LED) lights that are a step up from traditional LED lights.
Compared with more traditional Q5 and SQ5 models, both the Q5 Sportback and SQ5 Sportback are more expensive to start. They also come with features that are not standard on the conventional Q5 and SQ5, such as 19-inch wheels, flashy exterior design, a panoramic sunroof and front sport seats.
Compared with the traditional Q5 and SQ5, if you choose the Sportback version, you'll pay a premium for a more athletic appearance that sacrifices cargo space — but not as much as you might think:
The Q5 Sportback is priced from $48,895 including destination, while the Premium Plus trim starts at $52,095 and the top Prestige model costs $57,595.
Pricing for the SQ5 Sportback starts from $57,195 including destination. Premium Plus models cost $60,595 and the Prestige is priced from $65,795.
The SQ5 Sportback stacks up well against high-performance rivals too. Its starting price is lower than the starting prices for the BMW X4 M40i ($62,695 with destination) or Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe ($65,950 with destination) by several thousand dollars.
Given that the SQ5 Sportback offers several advantages over the Q5 Sportback, and its pricing undercuts competitors, we are more inclined to recommend this sportiest version in the Q5 family. The extra 88 horsepower and 96 lb-ft of torque over the Q5 Sportback will likely appeal to folks who are already attracted to the additional style. Check back once we've had a chance to properly test and evaluate these models in the very near future.