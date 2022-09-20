What's under the Range Rover PHEV's hood?

Under the hood you'll find the same standard engine as the regular Range Rover: a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder. The difference is that the P440e PHEV also draws power from a 31.8-kWh battery pack — up from 13.1 kWh in the previous Range Rover PHEV, last sold in 2021.

The battery is a lithium-ion unit, stored underneath the floor of the SUV. That battery provides power to an electric motor integrated within the transmission. In total, the engine and electric motor combine to make 434 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels.

How do you charge the Range Rover PHEV?

The charging port is located just forward of the driver's side taillight. From the outside, it looks identical to the gas cap found on the passenger side. Press on the cover to open, and you can insert a charging cord to begin juicing it up. The battery can charge to 100% in five hours on a 7.2-kW Level 2 home charger, according to Range Rover, or to 80% capacity in under an hour using a 50-kW DC fast charger.

How does the Range Rover PHEV drive?

Driving any Range Rover is an occasion, and this is no exception. Climb into the driver's seat — although a more commanding term such as “captain's perch” is also appropriate — and the hybrid system provides an abundance of power at full whack. A feathering glance on the accelerator is met with immediate response from the electric motor, and you're really off to the races once the six-cylinder engine kicks in. The two elements work together splendidly. In addition to familiar driving modes in the standard Range Rover (Dynamic, Comfort, Eco, etc.), there are three selections for the hybrid system: Hybrid keeps both the engine and electric motors operating; EV runs on electric power only; and Save relies on the engine in order to preserve the battery for later use.

Whatever your choice of driving mode, the Range Rover PHEV captures energy through its regenerative brakes while braking or coasting. You don't feel it happening, and thankfully the brake pedal feels responsive and natural under your foot — some electrified vehicles can feel jerky as they slow or stop (a result of the handoff between regenerative and friction brakes), but it's nowhere to be found here. Other components are similarly unaffected. Steering the Range Rover PHEV takes little effort, though it's somewhat lazy to react to your commands. And the additional weight from the heavy onboard batteries — nearly an additional 700 pounds over the gas version — can scarcely be noticed. Range Rover says the PHEV can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, compared with 6.1 seconds for the standard three-row version measured in Edmunds' testing. From start to finish, the driving experience in the Range Rover PHEV is enhanced, not hampered, by the addition of the hybrid system.