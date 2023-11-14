Porsche Unwraps New Turbo-Exclusive Crest

Michael Mauer, vice president of style for the brand, says “Turbo” is synonymous with Porsche’s top models and “is now more or less a brand of its own.” And this move will create a consistent look for all Turbo models across the board.

“We now want to make the Turbo even more visible, and differentiate it more markedly from other derivatives such as the GTS,” Mauer explains.

Porsche says the new accent color may be integrated into inlays in the front fascia, the spokes, or the wheel aeroblades in the future, depending on the model. With this update, Porsche moves to differentiate its Turbo lineup, setting it up for even more distinctive branding going forward.