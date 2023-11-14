Porsche Unwraps New Turbo-Exclusive Crest

Skip to main content
Gray is the new gold in the Turbo lineup

Porsche's new Turbonite metallic crest
  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • Porsche announced today the launch of a variant on its iconic logo specific to Turbo models.
  • The new crest will first appear on the 2024 Panamera this month.
  • Dubbed "Turbonite," the metallic gray hue will stand in for the gold accents on the original crest.

Porsche added a twist to its iconic logo: A Turbo-exclusive crest with a bespoke gray theme will debut on the new Panamera, scheduled to debut on November 24.

Officially named "Turbonite," the metallic gray hue will replace the gold accents on the typical crest. Turbonite will be the star color on all Turbo models, appearing on some controls as well as trim strips and belt straps. For black interior themes, the Turbonite color will appear as contrast stitching for the seats, door panels, floor mats and instrument panel.

Porsche's new crest exclusive to Turbo models

First appearing on the steering wheel of the Porsche 356 in 1952, the German brand’s emblem is immediately recognizable with red, black and gold enamel, a black silhouette of a horse, and the words “Stuttgart” and “Porsche” emblazoned across the front.

In June of this year, the design team refreshed the rearing horse, enhanced the background with a three-dimensional honeycomb pattern, and mellowed the gold in the iconic symbol for a subtle but distinctive effect that Porsche fanatics will spot quickly.

Porsche crest lineup

Michael Mauer, vice president of style for the brand, says “Turbo” is synonymous with Porsche’s top models and “is now more or less a brand of its own.” And this move will create a consistent look for all Turbo models across the board.

“We now want to make the Turbo even more visible, and differentiate it more markedly from other derivatives such as the GTS,” Mauer explains.

Porsche says the new accent color may be integrated into inlays in the front fascia, the spokes, or the wheel aeroblades in the future, depending on the model. With this update, Porsche moves to differentiate its Turbo lineup, setting it up for even more distinctive branding going forward.

Edmunds says

Apparently, metallic gray means "fast cars" at Porsche. From a branding perspective, it's a great idea.

Kristin Shawby

