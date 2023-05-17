Apple Maps Now Supports EV Route Planning in Taycans

Apple Maps is a pretty handy tool, especially in modern EVs (nearly all of which support Apple CarPlay). It already does a pretty good job of helping you find electric car charging stations should you ask Maps to search for them. But Porsche joined forces with Apple to take things a step further with a new feature called Apple Maps EV routing for the Taycan.

The new EV routing feature can now, as the name suggests, plan a route for you that will take into account the Taycan's current state of charge and suggest charging stops along the way. While other apps have offered similar route planning for a while now, this is the first time Porsche has integrated it directly into Apple Maps in CarPlay. Before this new integration, Taycan drivers had to rely on the Porsche Charging Planner to get the same functionality, but owners asked Porsche for the flexibility to do everything via CarPlay, and with Apple's help, Porsche delivered.