Porsche Can Now Produce a Magnesium Crankcase for Your Classic 911

Porsche Classic has expanded its catalog of newly machined parts for older models with the introduction of magnesium crankcases for 911s made from 1968 to 1976. For you Porsche diehards, that's F and G series 911s with the 2.0-liter, 2.2-liter, 2.4-liter and 2.7-liter flat-six engines. Thanks to Porsche's modern engineering might, these crankcases should be a massive upgrade as well, as they are designed and machined with tech that is far more precise than what was available in the '60s and '70s.

On air-cooled Porsche models — which is to say most old 911s — the engine's crankcase is not a solid piece of steel, aluminum or iron. Instead, Porsche opted for the far more exotic and lighter magnesium. On top of that, older Porsche 911 models have an engine crankcase that is separated in halves that are held together by a series of bolts.

As these magnesium crankcases age, they become brittle, as some owners of older 911s have discovered. If something should happen to the crankcase, the previous solution was to try to weld it back together — a risky proposition due to the magnesium composition — or find an expensive used unit.

According to Porsche, setting the plan in motion to create the new crankcases was a challenge. It also highlights the importance of programs like this within the classics community. Much of the original documentation was unreadable, though some archival technical information existed. Porsche also interviewed current and former Stuttgart staff to accurately reproduce the parts.

This whole situation points out why OEM support is so important for classic cars. Porsche made as many 911s as it could during this period, and its Classic program for these and other Porsche vehicles is quite active. But most importantly, manufacturer involvement and expertise mean these parts will be easier to remanufacture in the aftermarket, thus bringing down pricing. Economies of scale, right? Cheap parts for classic cars are important for keeping them on the road, and this is a big step.