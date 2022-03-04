- The O2 is a roadster concept that borrows from the Polestar Precept.
- Interior relies heavily on recycled materials.
- Cinematic drone deploys and films you while you're driving.
We love it when automotive designers are given free rein to dream up a concept vehicle. While concept cars don't always result in a realized production vehicle, they do give the public an idea of what the automaker's design sensibilities are like. That's why we jumped at the opportunity to check out the newest concept car from Polestar firsthand. Meet the Polestar O2.
The O2 is essentially the brand's earlier Precept concept vehicle, with two fewer doors, a removable hardtop roof and a drone. Yup, a drone. More on that later. Polestar says the O2 exists to showcase how its design language can be evolved to suit different car segments while still staying true to the brand's core genetics. The roadster has a strong stance, featuring a low and wide body and well-fitted wheels. One of our favorite elements of the design are the integrated ducts all around the front and sides, where there is a cut into the lower elements of the bumper and side skirts. The ducts create an athletic-looking channel around the car that helps evoke the promise of sporty driving characteristics. The rear lights also function as air blades in addition to plain looking cool. The O2 is Polestar's version of a competitor to a theoretical all-electric Porsche 911, and it sure looks the part.
Sustainability is a word often repeated within every company's marketing efforts these days, but Polestar is taking its goal to present a climate-neutral car by 2030 seriously. Certain elements of the O2 drive home this theme. In the interior, a material described as a thermoplastic mono-material is used to build a variety of different components. Recycled polyester is the singular material used to make all of the soft components, including foam, adhesive and the 3D knit fibers carried over from the Precept. The overarching aim here is to create something that simplifies recycling efforts, because being sustainable at a macro level means even tertiary processes associated with manufacturing a vehicle should minimize any pollution.
Unusually, the O2 isn't just one vehicle, it's two — the car comes with an autonomous drone. Like, literally a drone that deploys from a hidden compartment along the rear of the car and flies around the vehicle while shooting footage of the driver. Influencers, we'll wait for you to catch your breath.
To enable the individual content creator, Polestar is working with Aerofugia's consumer electronics brand, Hoco Flow, to build a concept drone that can lift off from the vehicle even while it is moving, then follows or orbits the vehicle at speeds up to 56 mph, all while shooting video. There are several predetermined flight paths to choose from, and once capture is complete, the drone will return to its magnetic landing pad to await further instructions.
Picture this: You're driving down PCH through Big Sur, the sun is setting, and wind is blowing through your hair in your O2 roadster. There is no engine noise to disrupt your script — you simply deploy your autonomous drone, talk about what you did today while cruising the 1, plug a product, like, comment, subscribe, hit the bell to not miss any future notifications … your followers love you. You're going to show them this video in the metaverse later. Life is good. Thanks, Polestar.