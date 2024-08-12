- It's redesigned for 2025 with new interior and exterior styling.
- The Elevation trim combines previous SLE and SLT grades.
- AT4 and Denali variants arrive in 2025.
2025 GMC Terrain Freshens Up, Goes Big on Tech
The updated Terrain is more attractive and feature-packed than before
GMC uses words like "bold" and "athletic" to describe the design of the 2025 Terrain SUV. But we actually think it's kind of cute. That's not a bad thing, by the way; this looks to be the best-executed Terrain yet from a design standpoint, with softer lines and friendlier, more approachable styling than before. This will hopefully give the Terrain broader appeal in the compact crossover space, a red-hot segment in the automotive landscape where GMC's lil guy is often overlooked.
Elevation comes first
GMC is simplifying the Terrain's trim level structure for 2025, combining the previous SLE and SLT grades into one model called Elevation. This is the Terrain that'll launch first, and it's expected to arrive before the end of 2024. It'll come standard with 17-inch wheels, remote start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, an 11-inch digital gauge cluster and 15-inch infotainment screen.
In addition to the standard Elevation, customers can order a Black Edition, which, as its name suggests, has a whole bunch of blacked-out trim bits. This option includes gloss black 19-inch wheels, headlight bezels, roof rails and "Terrain" badging. You can even get the GMC logo in black if that's your jam.
AT4 and Denali arrive in 2025
GMC wouldn't be GMC if it didn't offer rugged-ish AT4 and fancy-pants Denali versions of the Terrain, and those will join the Elevation sometime next year as 2026 model-year vehicles. The AT4 will ride on 17-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, and you'll be able to tell it apart thanks to a unique grille and full-LED exterior lighting. True to its name, the AT4 will be slightly more capable than standard Terrains, thanks to revised suspension components, hill descent control, a front skid plate (that's actually made of metal), a Crawl/Terrain driving mode and a slightly raised ride height.
The Denali? This one takes things in a more luxurious direction, with heated rear seats, a choice of 19- or 20-inch wheels, adaptive dampers and hill descent control. Extra chrome trim sets the exterior apart from other Terrains, too, and honestly, it's a good look.
Standard all-wheel drive — for now
GMC will launch the Terrain with one engine and standard all-wheel drive, though the company says front-wheel-drive variants will arrive later on. The Terrain's 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four puts out 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque, which is good but not great and means the compact SUV can only tow 1,500 pounds.
That's the same engine found in the current Terrain, so we're expecting fuel economy numbers to carry over largely unchanged. Official 2025 Terrain EPA data is still TBD, but a 2024 Terrain with all-wheel drive is estimated to return 23 mpg city, 28 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined.
Basic interior goes big on tech
The 2025 Terrain's tech suite is impressive; we really like the standard 11-inch gauge cluster, and the 15-inch center screen is really something. The graphics are clear and crisp, and after poking around a 2025 Terrain prototype at a studio in Michigan, we can say that the software is super easy to use and responds quickly to inputs. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, too, unlike some of General Motors' EVs.
It's good that the Terrain's tech game is strong because the rest of the interior is kind of meh. It's definitely a case of function over form here, which we suppose is fine for a compact SUV, but the material quality of the prototypes we checked out was a little drab.
Edmunds says
The GMC Terrain largely stays the course in this new generation, but it comes with a lot of standard features and a more cohesive exterior design that should make it more appealing than before.
Photos by Steven Ewing