Elevation comes first

GMC is simplifying the Terrain's trim level structure for 2025, combining the previous SLE and SLT grades into one model called Elevation. This is the Terrain that'll launch first, and it's expected to arrive before the end of 2024. It'll come standard with 17-inch wheels, remote start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, an 11-inch digital gauge cluster and 15-inch infotainment screen.

In addition to the standard Elevation, customers can order a Black Edition, which, as its name suggests, has a whole bunch of blacked-out trim bits. This option includes gloss black 19-inch wheels, headlight bezels, roof rails and "Terrain" badging. You can even get the GMC logo in black if that's your jam.