Ordering a Genesis GV80 Will Surprise Luxury Shoppers for This Reason
When It Comes to Customization, Sometimes Less Is More
- Genesis makes the buying process easy with a limited number of distinct trims.
- No customization? No problem. You won't have to wait three months for Genesis to build you the perfect SUV.
Luxury automakers are notorious for offering their vehicles in a dizzying array of body styles, engine choices, features packages and stand-alone options. Even something as simple as selecting a single enticing feature from the list often requires shelling out thousands of dollars in hidden add-ons.
For example, would you like front and rear heated seats on your entry-level BMW X5? That combo doesn't merely cost $350, like it says on BMW's configurator. You also have to add the $1,050 Convenience package and $250 to nab a heated steering wheel and heated armrests. Or maybe you want a navigation system on your Lexus RX 350. It looks like that'll run you $2,285, but then you realize you'll also have to pay for the $480 Premium package and the $1,350 panoramic sunroof.
Thankfully, Genesis is doing away with all that BS for the upcoming GV80. The 2021 Genesis GV80's simplified equipment structure and limited number of trim levels mean it's both easy to understand how much your ideal GV80 costs and likely that a dealer will actually have the version you want.
No-Duh Trim Structure
Have you seen a Porsche Cayenne options list? The one with adaptive cruise control as a $2,000 option and a $1,040 owner's manual holder that's made of carbon fiber? The Genesis GV80 doesn't play that game.
Like many luxury vehicles, the GV80's trim walk starts with the powertrain. You can select the turbocharged four-cylinder with rear- or all-wheel drive, or jump to the turbocharged V6 and AWD. From there, you simply select from the standard, Advanced or Prestige package (the V6 has the Advanced+ package, which signifies a third row of seating). No surprises and no gimmicks. Just how we like our car buying experience.
You Can Actually Find the One You Want at the Dealer
Unlike rival luxury SUVs with à la carte options menus, the GV80 offers minimal customization thanks to its short list of (expensive) packages. Aside from a few interesting exterior and interior color choices, the GV80 won't meet your expectations if you want an SUV that feels like it was made just for you.
However, the limited number of variants means that you'll probably find the exact GV80 you want at your local Genesis dealer. While customization sounds great in theory, dealerships just can't keep every single configuration of a highly customizable car in stock. The likelihood of finding your perfect Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 in Cardinal Red with Espresso Brown leather, metal weave trim, ventilated seats and no other options is virtually nil. You could order your ideal SUV from the Mercedes dealer, but you'll have to wait a few months for it to be built.
Meanwhile, a GV80 with the V6 and Prestige package in Adriatic Blue? No problem. There are four right over there.
Edmunds Says
The 2021 Genesis GV80 offers a simple, easy-to-understand trim structure. Though the limited number of variants means this SUV might not feel truly custom, there's a higher probability you'll find the exact model you want at a dealership. Stay tuned to our GV80 page for the latest news on the hot new SUV from Hyundai's luxury brand.