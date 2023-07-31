Grand Tourer No More: Nissan Z Nismo Sets Its Sights on the Track

While the previous 370Z sport coupe was performance-focused to a fault — specifically, to the severe detriment of road comfort and technology — the new-for-2023 Nissan Z softened the edges and transformed the two-door into a genuine grand tourer. And why not? There was always Nissan's Nismo division for buyers who needed a true competition-worthy sports car ...

The 2024 Nissan Z Nismo is the result of the performance arm's tinkering with the new Z. As with previous Nismo-tuned Zs, this version comes with all manner of handling upgrades and a power bump, so it should be faster and more livelier in corners. Nismo also touched the brakes, steering, transmission and bodywork to make it distinct from the more pedestrian models in the lineup.

Here's everything that makes the Z Nismo the autocrosser's choice.