Next-Generation 2022 Lexus NX Spotted in Camo

Our spy photographers tell us the redesigned 2022 Lexus NX will likely ride on the TNGA-K platform that underpins the Lexus ES, Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Highlander. None of those vehicles feature engines with forced induction, so expect to see the current model's turbocharged-four jettisoned in favor of naturally aspirated four- and six-cylinder engines.

If this is indeed the path Lexus is taking, the NX might become nothing more than a RAV4 in fancier dress. We're especially not thrilled with the prospect of the groany 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood of another Lexus; it already powers the all-wheel-drive ES 250 and we think it's too loud and anemic to belong in a luxury car. The rumored NX plug-in hybrid that shares a powertrain with the RAV4 Prime is more hopeful, and it'll probably deliver the economy and performance expected of the Lexus badge.

Our photographers also mention the possibility of a large 14-inch touchscreen. Lexus does not currently have such a system in its parts bin, leading us to conclude that the NX will debut an infotainment system that is new to the brand. We're waiting on pins and needles for confirmation since the current system is one of the most irritating on the market.

Edmunds says

We have our first peek at the next-generation Lexus NX, and our reactions are mixed. A freshly redesigned version of Lexus' outdated small crossover is certainly good news, as is the report that it will come with a previously unseen touchscreen system. But the probable switch to a non-turbocharged four-cylinder has us worried that buyers of the entry-level NX won't be getting the full luxury experience.