Next-Gen 2023 Nissan Z Drops the Numbers, Makes Up for It With a Pair of Turbos

What's under the Z's hood?

The Nissan Z is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that develops 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque — a healthy increase from the 370Z's maximum of 350 hp and 276 lb-ft. We've already sampled this engine in the Infiniti Q50 coupe and Q60 Red Sport 400 sedan and, quite frankly, the powertrain is the best part of those vehicles. Both Infinitis managed to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in around 5 seconds flat, and so it stands to reason that the lighter Z will be quicker still.

Purists will rejoice at the rear-wheel-drive layout and the return of a proper six-speed manual transmission. Manual-equipped Performance models come with a rev-matching feature so you'll always hit the right mark when downshifting. It also comes with launch control if you opt for the upper Performance trim. Launch control comes on all Zs equipped with the available nine-speed automatic.

On the base Sport trim you get 18-inch wheels wrapped in Yokohama Advan Sport tires. Opt for the Performance grade and Nissan replaces them with lightweight forged 19-inch wheels courtesy of Rays. These are shod in Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.

How's the Z's interior?

Nissan is going for a combination of vintage and modern with the Z. Touches such as a dished steering wheel harken back to the 240Z, while a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster presents a modern look. The center stack is another delightful mix of analog and digital, with a trio of instrument dials on top, simple climate controls down below, and an eye-catching touchscreen between them. Nissan says it sought opinions from professional racing drivers to aid in penning the Z's cockpit, though we doubt they'd be much good in designing an intuitive infotainment system. Thankfully, Nissan's current touchscreen interface — seen in recently redesigned models like the Rogue SUV — is quite easy to use, and we expect that system to carry over to the Z.

How's the Z's tech?

A brightly lit, attractive touchscreen forms the centerpiece of the Z's cabin. The base Sport trim comes with an 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Upgrade to the Z Performance and you'll get a larger 9-inch touchscreen plus wireless Apple CarPlay functionality. The Performance model also includes a Wi-Fi hotspot, onboard navigation and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.

The lack of available advanced driver aids in the previous 370Z was a potential turnoff, but the new Z comes stocked with them. All versions come with adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

What are the Z's trim levels?

The 2023 Nissan Z will come in three trim levels: Sport, Performance and the limited-edition Proto Spec. Highlight features include:

Sport

Starts you off with:

18-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights

Proximity keyless entry and push-button ignition

Digital instrument panel

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Automatic climate control

Eight-way manual driver's seat

Four-way manual passenger seat

Cloth upholstery

8-inch touchscreen

USB-A and USB-C ports

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Satellite radio

Six-speaker audio system

There's also a full complement of safety systems, including:

Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)

Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)

Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)

Front and rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking)

Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Nissan and the car in front)

Performance

Upgrading to the Z Performance adds:

19-inch forged Rays wheels

Larger brakes

Rear spoiler

Mechanical limited-slip differential (enhances traction for better acceleration)

Performance exhaust

Heated mirrors

Upgraded paddle shifters (automatic only)

Power-adjustable and heated seats

Leather upholstery with faux suede inserts

9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay functionality

Integrated navigation system

Eight-speaker Bose audio system

Wi-Fi hotspot

Proto Spec

This exclusive model is limited to 240 units in the U.S. It builds on top of the Performance trim with:

Bronze-colored 19-inch Rays wheels

Unique shifter

Faux suede door trim

Yellow interior accents and stitching

Edmunds says

It's been a long wait for the new Nissan Z — too long, really. Thankfully, this new seventh-gen model should improve upon every aspect of its predecessor. Expect Nissan to release the new Z in the spring of 2022. In the meantime stick with Edmunds as we'll have more news, updates and driving impressions in the coming months.