Next-Gen 2023 Nissan Z Drops the Numbers, Makes Up for It With a Pair of Turbos

Oolander. Godilla. The Lost City of. All movie titles immeasurably helped with the addition of the letter Z, but this character's importance isn't limited to the realm of films. Nissan's newest interpretation of its two-seat sports car is thankfully keeping the letter, but it does lose the numerical designation that typically accompanies it. No 400Z nomenclature here — the seventh-generation coupe will simply be known as the 2023 Nissan Z.
This redesign is terrifically late, and we hope the wait was worth it. The previous 370Z went on sale as a 2009 model and remained virtually unchanged until it was quietly discontinued after the 2020. The new Nissan Z's more potent powertrain and expansive set of technology features should make it a more competitive rival to the Ford Mustang and Toyota GR Supra. You also get cool retro styling inspired by historic models like the original 240Z.
The Nissan Z is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that develops 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque — a healthy increase from the 370Z's maximum of 350 hp and 276 lb-ft. We've already sampled this engine in the Infiniti Q50 coupe and Q60 Red Sport 400 sedan and, quite frankly, the powertrain is the best part of those vehicles. Both Infinitis managed to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in around 5 seconds flat, and so it stands to reason that the lighter Z will be quicker still.
Purists will rejoice at the rear-wheel-drive layout and the return of a proper six-speed manual transmission. Manual-equipped Performance models come with a rev-matching feature so you'll always hit the right mark when downshifting. It also comes with launch control if you opt for the upper Performance trim. Launch control comes on all Zs equipped with the available nine-speed automatic.
On the base Sport trim you get 18-inch wheels wrapped in Yokohama Advan Sport tires. Opt for the Performance grade and Nissan replaces them with lightweight forged 19-inch wheels courtesy of Rays. These are shod in Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.
Nissan is going for a combination of vintage and modern with the Z. Touches such as a dished steering wheel harken back to the 240Z, while a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster presents a modern look. The center stack is another delightful mix of analog and digital, with a trio of instrument dials on top, simple climate controls down below, and an eye-catching touchscreen between them. Nissan says it sought opinions from professional racing drivers to aid in penning the Z's cockpit, though we doubt they'd be much good in designing an intuitive infotainment system. Thankfully, Nissan's current touchscreen interface — seen in recently redesigned models like the Rogue SUV — is quite easy to use, and we expect that system to carry over to the Z.
A brightly lit, attractive touchscreen forms the centerpiece of the Z's cabin. The base Sport trim comes with an 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Upgrade to the Z Performance and you'll get a larger 9-inch touchscreen plus wireless Apple CarPlay functionality. The Performance model also includes a Wi-Fi hotspot, onboard navigation and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.
The lack of available advanced driver aids in the previous 370Z was a potential turnoff, but the new Z comes stocked with them. All versions come with adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
It's been a long wait for the new Nissan Z — too long, really. Thankfully, this new seventh-gen model should improve upon every aspect of its predecessor. Expect Nissan to release the new Z in the spring of 2022. In the meantime stick with Edmunds as we'll have more news, updates and driving impressions in the coming months.