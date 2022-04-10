New Rock Creek Model gives the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Some Off-Road Cred

- New trail-inspired Rock Creek trim level debuts
- Part of the fifth Nissan Pathfinder generation started in 2022
The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder is a spacious midsize three-row SUV that boasts strong towing capacity and faces off in a competitive class featuring the likes of the Kia Telluride (the Edmunds Top Rated SUV) and the Honda Pilot. A full redesign in 2022 gave the Pathfinder a fighting chance against the tough competition, notably by way of its more comfortable ride quality and updated technology features.
It's also quite family-friendly because of its size — you can comfortably get adults (or very large teenagers) into the third row. That's not always the case with midsize three-row SUVs. And if towing is part of your journey, the Pathfinder acquits itself quite well with a maximum capacity of 6,000 pounds when properly equipped.
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
For 2023, the Pathfinder gains a new trail-inspired trim called the Rock Creek. Upgrades for this rough-and-tumble Pathfinder start with standard all-wheel drive, an offroad-tuned suspension and a slight, 0.6-inch lift compared to other AWD-equipped Pathfinders. It's also equipped with unique 18-inch wheels and all-terrain tires. Up top is a roof rack that can support up to 220 pounds. The Rock Creek is also the only Pathfinder that offers increased power if you fill it with premium fuel — output using premium is 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, compared to 284 hp and 259 lb-ft on regular.
The enhancements continue inside, with simulated leather/cloth combination upholstery and orange contrast stitching. And in order to keep an eye on adventuring-ruining boulders, the Rock Creek is equipped with a 360-degree camera system that includes an off-road mode.
The new Rock Creek trim is certainly worth a look if you want a Pathfinder with a bit more personality and off-road ability. Overall, however, it's probably worth shopping around before deciding if the family friendly Pathfinder is the right fit for you.