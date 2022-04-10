New Rock Creek Model gives the 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Some Off-Road Cred

For 2023, the Pathfinder gains a new trail-inspired trim called the Rock Creek. Upgrades for this rough-and-tumble Pathfinder start with standard all-wheel drive, an offroad-tuned suspension and a slight, 0.6-inch lift compared to other AWD-equipped Pathfinders. It's also equipped with unique 18-inch wheels and all-terrain tires. Up top is a roof rack that can support up to 220 pounds. The Rock Creek is also the only Pathfinder that offers increased power if you fill it with premium fuel — output using premium is 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, compared to 284 hp and 259 lb-ft on regular.

The enhancements continue inside, with simulated leather/cloth combination upholstery and orange contrast stitching. And in order to keep an eye on adventuring-ruining boulders, the Rock Creek is equipped with a 360-degree camera system that includes an off-road mode.

Edmunds says

The new Rock Creek trim is certainly worth a look if you want a Pathfinder with a bit more personality and off-road ability. Overall, however, it's probably worth shopping around before deciding if the family friendly Pathfinder is the right fit for you.