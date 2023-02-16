Though it shares much of its name with the much-maligned Buick Encore — and even occupies the same subcompact SUV size class — the Encore GX is one of the better choices if you want a budget-friendly yet well-rounded crossover. Great as it is, though, Buick does see some room for improvement. For 2024, the Encore GX is refreshed with a heavily revised exterior and a spiffy new interior that invokes the tech-heavy designs of the newest Chevrolet vehicles, including the 2024 Trailblazer.

We like the current iteration of the Encore GX, which is one of Edmunds' top-ranked extra-small SUVs. The refresh could be even better thanks to the additional features, revised cabin materials and an expanded trim lineup.

What's under the Encore GX's hood?

The 2024 Buick Encore GX will continue with the current model's powertrain lineup. To recap, the front-wheel-drive Encore GX in lower trims is driven by a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that makes a respectable 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. This motor is paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission, or CVT.

Selecting a pricier trim level, or opting for all-wheel drive, bumps you up to a turbocharged 1.3-liter unit with 155 hp and 174 lb-ft on tap. The transmission also changes from a CVT to a nine-speed traditional automatic. In Edmunds' testing, an AWD Encore GX with the 1.3-turbo accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds – not blazing, but quicker than some rivals.

How's the Encore GX's interior?

It doesn't take a keen-eyed Buick fan to notice the changes to the outside; the headlights are slimmer, there's a new Buick logo up front, and the grille is reworked (though a little too reminiscent of the 2020-2022 Ford Escape, if you ask us). The update is a little more subtle inside, as the overall design is relatively the same. For most models, everything below and aft of the air-conditioning controls is identical to the pre-refresh GX.

However, the central air vents are no longer perched on top of the dashboard — they are now sandwiched between the climate controls and the touchscreen. The vent relocation was necessary for the new touchscreen, which grows from 8 to 11 inches and is now housed under one pane of glass alongside the digital instrument panel. The overall effect looks quite nice, and even a bit more premium than fancier Buicks that are older and don't sport the newest design language.

Speaking of premium, the Avenir model that serves as the top trim level for other Buicks is arriving for the Encore GX for 2024. The Avenir will include a unique grille, clear LED taillight enclosures, chrome bumper accents, Avenir script on the headrests, Avenir-branded doorsills, and a unique beige and black interior color scheme.