2022 Volvo Plug-In Hybrids Get More Range & Power

Volvo is one of the few manufacturers that positions a hybrid powertrain as the range-topping choice for its vehicles. This powertrain — which Volvo calls the T8 or Recharge — denotes a turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine paired to a plug-in hybrid system. In the past, we've lauded the powertrain for its immense thrust and solid all-electric range, even for the heaviest vehicle in the lineup, the 2022 Volvo XC90.

This year, we have a new reason to celebrate the Recharge powertrain, as Volvo introduces an even more potent and efficient version for 2022. Here's what we know.

So what changed?

Volvo increased the total energy capacity of the battery pack from 11.6 kWh to 18.8 kWh by adding a third layer of cells. Referred to as an "extended-range" powertrain, it also allows drivers to precondition the cabin without needing to have the vehicle plugged in — a limitation of previous Recharge models. In the past, we've noted in our reviews that the placement of the battery pack within the tunnel running down the center of the floor does intrude on storage space a bit. Hopefully adding more cells to the pack doesn't make this worse.

Under the hood of the T8 is another surprise: the internal combustion engine no longer features a supercharger. To make up for the loss of the supercharger, there's an upgraded rear electric motor, which now makes 143 horsepower on its own, compared to the previous motor's 87-hp output. The engine and motor now produce 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque combined across the board; the previous iteration pumped out 400-415 hp and 472-494 lb-ft (depending on the vehicle).

The XC60 Recharge and S90 Recharge models will be the first to feature Volvo's one-pedal driving mode, which EV drivers have been familiar with for a while. When engaged, the driver is able to accelerate as usual but is also able to slow the vehicle to a complete stop by lifting off the accelerator. It increases the amount of energy harvested from the regenerative brakes and should further extend the vehicle's electric driving range.

Significantly improved range

All of Volvo's 60 and 90 series Recharge vehicles get the upgraded battery pack by default. (Somewhat confusingly, Volvo's customer site makes it look like the long-range pack is an option for the XC60, XC90 and S90, but this, in fact, merely differentiates earlier versions with the older pack from the new models with the extended-range pack.) The all-electric range goes up between 16 and 19 miles across the lineup when driven in the electric-only Pure drive mode.