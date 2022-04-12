Skip to main content
More Is More for the 2023 BMW X7

The German automaker introduces the boldest X7 yet

  Carrie Kim
    Creative Services Project Manager
    Carrie Kim is an automotive journalist at Edmunds.
  • Refreshed styling
  • New turbocharged six-cylinder engine with increased output
  • M60i replaces M50i but power and torque are unchanged
  • Updated dashboard design with huge dual-screen curved display
  • Alpina XB7 to follow in early 2023
  • Part of the first X7 generation introduced for 2019

What is the X7?

The BMW X7 is the brand's largest SUV. With three rows and seating for either six or seven, the X7 doesn't hold back when it comes to performance or perks. With more power, improved tech and even a front-end face-lift, the 2023 X7 adds appeal to an already loaded luxury SUV.

The X7 goes beyond your average grocery-toting, people-moving SUV and leans more toward performance when compared to competitors like the Cadillac Escalade and Jeep Grand Wagoneer. The X7's closest competitors would be the Mercedes GLS-Class and the long-wheelbase, three-row version of Land Rover's Range Rover.

What's under the X7's hood?

Three X7 models will be available for the 2023 model year — the X7 xDrive40i, the sporty X7 M60i and the exclusive Alpina XB7. All are paired with a revised eight-speed automatic transmission that's said to shift more quickly.

The xDrive40i gets a new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with electric assist. Producing 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, it's up 40 hp and 52 lb-ft compared to the previous xDrive40i's engine, and it can even hit 398 lb-ft of torque at full whack thanks to an extra electric boost.

If you pop the hood of the X7 M60i, you'll find a significant step up. The M60i's 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 produces the same 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque as the 4.4-liter V8 in last year's M50i, but BMW says it's been enhanced with mild hybrid electric assist just like its six-cylinder counterpart.

And finally, for those who are looking for supreme performance in an SUV, the Alpina XB7 will sport a highly tuned version of the 4.4-liter V8 that can produce 630 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The XB7 will go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4 seconds and can reach a maximum speed of 180 mph.

How's the X7's interior?

The interior of the X7 is just what you'd expect from BMW — clean and modern but indulgent, with plush materials and a high-tech vibe. A sumptuous new vegan leather interior comes standard with multicontour front seats that offer extensive adjustability. The new curved instrument panel that extends well past the driver commands a significant presence on the dashboard, making it one of the X7's most notable new features. It consists of a 12.3-inch driver information display and a 14.9-inch central display, joined together behind one seamless glass surface and curved toward the driver. The operating system features the latest iteration of BMW's iDrive software.

And finally, if you opt for the M60i model, you'll have plenty of visual proof inside to back its badging. There are plenty of M-adorned interior features, including illuminated doorsill plates with "M60i" lettering and an M leather steering wheel with M-colored stitching. Also specific to the M60i are an M-specific ambient lighting bar and an M headliner.

How's the X7's tech?

Beyond the aforementioned massive curved display, the 2023 X7 offers 5G connectivity and a standard Personal eSIM card. This means that the vehicle's 5G antenna system increases reception and the eSIM allows the drivers to execute all phone functions without having their phone physically on them. There's also a new "Welcome Scenario" that greets you once you are within 10 feet of the vehicle.

Additional tech highlights include:

  • Digital Key Plus, allowing you to use your Apple iPhone to unlock the X7.
  • Natural dialogue with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which BMW claims will enable better voice-command recognition and execution.
  • Precision navigating with Augmented View, providing a live video stream from the driver's perspective that's shown on the center display with graphic overlays to provide context-specific information.

Edmunds says

From its outrageously large kidney-shaped grille to its hyped-up 0-60 stats, the BMW X7 has always been a little extra, but there's even more for the 2023 model year. For the SUV shopper who wants it all — performance, technology and luxury — the 2023 BMW X7 will be tough to top.

