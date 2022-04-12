More Is More for the 2023 BMW X7

What's under the X7's hood?

Three X7 models will be available for the 2023 model year — the X7 xDrive40i, the sporty X7 M60i and the exclusive Alpina XB7. All are paired with a revised eight-speed automatic transmission that's said to shift more quickly.

The xDrive40i gets a new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with electric assist. Producing 375 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque, it's up 40 hp and 52 lb-ft compared to the previous xDrive40i's engine, and it can even hit 398 lb-ft of torque at full whack thanks to an extra electric boost.

If you pop the hood of the X7 M60i, you'll find a significant step up. The M60i's 4.4-liter turbocharged V8 produces the same 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque as the 4.4-liter V8 in last year's M50i, but BMW says it's been enhanced with mild hybrid electric assist just like its six-cylinder counterpart.

And finally, for those who are looking for supreme performance in an SUV, the Alpina XB7 will sport a highly tuned version of the 4.4-liter V8 that can produce 630 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The XB7 will go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4 seconds and can reach a maximum speed of 180 mph.