Mini’s New Interior Is Full of Fun Details and Nods to the Past

A new "round" of tech

Let’s talk about the obvious thing here … Mini made a dang circular screen, and it’s strange. In all my years and experience testing hundreds of new cars, I have never seen anything quite like this, which makes sense because Mini is referring to it as the industry's first circular OLED display. Sitting inside a few show cars, the round display immediately caught my attention. It’s about the size of a mirror you’d use to shave or apply makeup, but with an impressively thin bezel when you examine it up close.

The screen itself isn’t huge by modern standards, but in a cabin that’s, well, mini, it looks right at home. When it’s fired up, the OLED display looks crisp and full of bright colors, which are baked into almost every one of the system’s menus and default pages. Mini says the new Operating System 9 is specifically designed for touch and voice control and allows for much quicker interaction overall. Sadly, the mockups we saw in person were all in demo modes, so we didn’t get to see for ourselves how true that is.