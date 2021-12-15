New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Is the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury Sedan for 2022

Mercedes-Benz is 3-for-3 in clinching the Edmunds Top Rated Luxury Sedan award. First it was the budget-friendly A-Class, then the midsize E-Class, and now the range-topping Mercedes-Benz S-Class takes the crown for 2022.

Mercedes' flagship sedan has long been a staff favorite. The previous generation already offered superlative ride comfort, high-tech driving aids and an awe-inspiring interior design. Fully redesigned this year, the 2022 S-Class builds off its predecessor's strengths with slight tweaks to an already fantastic formula. In doing so, it raises the bar for this class even higher.

Improvements start with the big Merc's performance. Outside of sport-tuned AMG models, the S-Class has never been particularly sporty through the turns, but the new car feels athletic for its size thanks to the well-tuned suspension and steering. Moreover, its two new turbocharged engines feature a mild hybrid system that provides an extra boost of power when called upon.

A redesigned executive sedan wouldn't be a smash without a class-leading interior and a wealth of new tech features, and the new S-Class delivers on both fronts. The cabin's design is a mix of old-school luxury appeal — in the form of high-quality materials and painstaking construction — and lots of modern touches, including a large touchscreen display, a comprehensive suite of driving aids, and a navigation system with an augmented reality overlay for turn-by-turn directions. Simply put, the S-Class redefines what customers can expect from a modern luxury sedan.

Like its predecessor and many generations before it, the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sets the benchmark for flagship executive sedans. It handily wins the award for Edmunds Top Rated Luxury Sedan. To see all of this year's winners, head over to the Edmunds Top Rated 2022 awards.