Mercedes Promises "High-End" Public Charging Network This Year

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will build a network of electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S. and abroad, the company announced at CES in Las Vegas today, in a move to rival Tesla and other manufacturers competing for leadership roles in the EV infrastructure race.

Executives outlined a plan to build 400 Mercedes "hubs," or about 2,500 chargers in total, throughout North America by 2027. The planned stations would add to the more than 120,000 public charging points that currently exist in the U.S. alone. The effort is part of Mercedes' broader goals to grow EV sales and utilize renewable energy sources, they said.