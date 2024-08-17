Future Mercedes-Maybach SLs Will Be 'Out There' and 'Flashy'

Putting it another way, Anja Steindl, manager of Mercedes-Maybach brand and product communications, said, "We like to compare it with the menu at a three-star Michelin restaurant: You trust the chef that what you get is the best combination of all ingredients and it will be to your taste."

But will this always be the plan for the Mercedes-Maybach SL? According to Wagener, not exactly.

"There are a couple of other color schemes we have still in the back of our draw," he said. "Some are a bit more into quiet luxury. Some are a bit more out there, flashy luxury."

And what about customers who want to play by their own rules?

"If some customer really wants something, we will not say, 'You don't get it,'" Wagener said. "It will just be an additional charge, of course."