- The Mercedes-Maybach SL is the brand's latest ultra-luxury convertible.
- Initially offered in either red or white with a white interior, Mercedes' design boss says more options are on the way.
- The Maybach SL makes its debut during this year's Monterey Car Week festivities.
Future Mercedes-Maybach SLs Will Be 'Out There' and 'Flashy'
Mercedes' design boss says these initial red and white specs are just the beginning
Mercedes-Benz is taking a somewhat uncharacteristically simple approach when it comes to letting customers option the new Maybach SL 680. Basically, you can have it in one of two designs — red or white — with either multi-spoke or monoblock wheels. That's it.
"I prefer giving a tasteful combination," Mercedes-Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener said in an interview last week. "This is why we are the designers and specialists in taste."
Putting it another way, Anja Steindl, manager of Mercedes-Maybach brand and product communications, said, "We like to compare it with the menu at a three-star Michelin restaurant: You trust the chef that what you get is the best combination of all ingredients and it will be to your taste."
But will this always be the plan for the Mercedes-Maybach SL? According to Wagener, not exactly.
"There are a couple of other color schemes we have still in the back of our draw," he said. "Some are a bit more into quiet luxury. Some are a bit more out there, flashy luxury."
And what about customers who want to play by their own rules?
"If some customer really wants something, we will not say, 'You don't get it,'" Wagener said. "It will just be an additional charge, of course."