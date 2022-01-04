It was really only a matter of time before a legacy automaker decided enough was enough. Tesla has been eating Mercedes-Benz's lunch for the better part of the last decade in leading the way in the luxury electric vehicle space, and the world's oldest automaker has only just caught up with its new EQS. But Mercedes isn't resting on its laurels, as evidenced by its latest concept. Meet the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX, the most efficient EV the world has ever seen.

The headline figure is a whopping 620 miles of range on a single charge from a battery pack with less than 100 kilowatt-hours of capacity. That equates to an energy efficiency of 6.2 miles per kWh, a figure that would blow away the competition if accurate. Remember, a higher number is better, meaning that a vehicle can travel farther for each kWh added. For a little context, that's far better than the 3.9 miles per kWh we achieved while doing our own testing of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+.

Lower numbers are better in the EPA's preferred "kWh/100 miles" format, which shows how much energy is needed to travel 100 miles. The EQXX is projected to deliver the equivalent of 16.1 kWh/100 miles. According to the EPA, the most efficient vehicle on sale today is the rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 (which ranges between 24 and 25 kWh/100 miles depending on whether you're looking at the 2021 or 2022 model). The EQS 450+ is rated at 35 kWh/100 miles, though we measured this vehicle at 29.5 kWh/100 miles in real-life testing.

Mercedes says its own real-world testing has given them this number, but the EQXX is still a concept, so we'll be interested to see if the production version (if there is one) matches these figures.