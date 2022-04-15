Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: More Than the Typical Concept Car

- A concept car that demonstrates Mercedes' capabilities.
- The most efficient EV with an ambitious test to prove it.
- Having caught a ride in an actual Vision EQXX prototype, we've seen the future and it is good.
Few carmakers have been as historically innovative as Mercedes-Benz, which should surprise nobody since Carl Benz essentially created the first automobile in 1886. The company even created the first electric vehicle in 1906, as well as features that we see in almost every car today (four-wheel independent suspension, safety crumple zones, antilock brakes, etc.).
As we head into the most transformative period in automotive history, with electrification and self-driving vehicles on the horizon, Mercedes has given us an in-depth look at its interpretation of what's to come: the Vision EQXX.
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQXX concept car virtually at the Consumer Electronics Show just this past January. Normally, we don't give much attention to concept cars because few are functioning vehicles and they're often mere suggestions for where a carmaker may be heading. The Vision EQXX is a different story, though, and we had the rare opportunity to go for a ride in the one-of-a-kind EV on the French Riviera.
The whole point of this concept can be distilled down to one word: efficiency. The goal was to create an electric vehicle that could travel as far as 620 miles on a single charge. That's easy to say about a concept car that may never even touch public roads, but the EQXX is no typical concept car. It's a functioning vehicle that was built to realize that goal and to demonstrate the latest features and innovations that we're sure to see in production vehicles soon.
Even more impressive was the company's self-imposed timeline. A mere 18 months was all Mercedes gave itself to design and build the vehicle. On top of that, chief designer Gordon Wagener insisted that it look like a real car, not some impractical wing-shaped oddity.
Overall, the Vision EQXX is an attractive sedan with a pleasing rounded-over shape that suggests how aerodynamically slippery it is. There's some awkwardness in some angles around the rear of the long tapering tail, but there's some beauty in function, too. Aerodynamic efficiency is measured in the coefficient of drag (Cd), with cars typically registering around 0.25 and 0.30 Cd (the lower the number, the better). SUVs can be in the 0.35- 0.45 Cd range.
Until recently, approaching the 0.20 Cd threshold seemed ambitious or resulted in very odd shapes and styling. That said, Mercedes-Benz managed to achieve that goal with the EQS sedan that is already on the road. For the EQXX, the goal was to beat that impressive figure, and after some clever engineering that includes a extending rear diffuser, the automaker achieved an otherworldly 0.17 Cd.
Weight is another area of concern for efficiency and the EQXX started out on a crash diet. Lightweight materials and new prototyping technologies helped to pare its weight down to only 3,858 pounds, which many would consider unrealistic for an EV. That's especially impressive when you consider the rather small battery pack with less than a 100-kWh capacity weighs more than 1,000 pounds alone.
Mercedes-Benz talked a good game when the Vision EQXX debuted, but you have to give it credit for walking the walk, too. The decision was made to attempt a single-charge 600-plus-mile drive from Stuttgart, Germany, to Cassis on the French Riviera. Weather conditions weren't favorable, with range-sapping cold temperatures and rain-slicked roads that add rolling resistance, but we set out nonetheless.
With four drivers swapping in and out over the route over three 15-minute stops, the Vision EQXX finally rolled into the sunny Mediterranean destination with more than 60 miles left in reserve. The drive was also overseen by a third party to ensure there was no recharging, super-slow hypermiling or drafting behind a lead vehicle. It was a true accomplishment, not just for Mercedes, but for EVs in general.
Having a fully functional concept car is rare. Getting to go for a ride in one is rarer still, but that's just what we did in Nice, France. The interior is unapologetically futuristic, with organic, bone-like styling elements mimicking similar lightweight structural pieces used in the chassis. Then there's a single 8K touchscreen display that runs the entire span of the dashboard. And, yes, it's a functioning infotainment system with myriad bells and whistles. It's a stunning presentation and we're certain we'll see these elements in future production vehicles.
With only 201 horsepower on tap, the Vision EQXX isn't particularly quick, but since it's an EV, acceleration is at least immediate and silent. The ride quality was rather harsh, no doubt attributable to the narrow low-rolling resistance tires that were holding far more pressure than you'd ever attempt in a typical car, but it's just another part of efficiency. We're sure that there will be concessions made in future production vehicles where clever engineering can't fully address such issues.
As the Mercedes-Benz team that worked on this project suffers a glorious case of perma-grin, they're thinking up ideas for another record-breaking drive, perhaps in the U.S. After that, we would expect the vehicle to tour various auto shows before being displayed in a place of honor in the Mercedes-Benz museum.
But the work to get here continues, and many of the innovations will eventually make their way into future Mercedes vehicles. Some are already being used on the EQS sedan. The vehicle and Mission XX drive proved this endeavor successful and set the stage for implementing all of these innovations. Something Mercedes knows a lot about.
In 1888, Carl Benz's wife, Bertha, snuck out with her husband's invention for a 100-mile-plus drive with their two sons. We humorously imagined her stopping by a pharmacy/chemist to refuel and saying, "I come from the future Iand; I need a liter of Benzene." That's the exact sentiment we felt as we turned every head in the South of France. The future is indeed here, and we can't wait to see how Mercedes follows this up.