Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX: More Than the Typical Concept Car

Few carmakers have been as historically innovative as Mercedes-Benz, which should surprise nobody since Carl Benz essentially created the first automobile in 1886. The company even created the first electric vehicle in 1906, as well as features that we see in almost every car today (four-wheel independent suspension, safety crumple zones, antilock brakes, etc.).

As we head into the most transformative period in automotive history, with electrification and self-driving vehicles on the horizon, Mercedes has given us an in-depth look at its interpretation of what's to come: the Vision EQXX.

What is the Vision EQXX?

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQXX concept car virtually at the Consumer Electronics Show just this past January. Normally, we don't give much attention to concept cars because few are functioning vehicles and they're often mere suggestions for where a carmaker may be heading. The Vision EQXX is a different story, though, and we had the rare opportunity to go for a ride in the one-of-a-kind EV on the French Riviera.

The whole point of this concept can be distilled down to one word: efficiency. The goal was to create an electric vehicle that could travel as far as 620 miles on a single charge. That's easy to say about a concept car that may never even touch public roads, but the EQXX is no typical concept car. It's a functioning vehicle that was built to realize that goal and to demonstrate the latest features and innovations that we're sure to see in production vehicles soon.

Even more impressive was the company's self-imposed timeline. A mere 18 months was all Mercedes gave itself to design and build the vehicle. On top of that, chief designer Gordon Wagener insisted that it look like a real car, not some impractical wing-shaped oddity.