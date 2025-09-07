- Mercedes-Benz is using the AMG GT XX concept to test ultra-fast EV charging.
- Fed by a prototype Level 3 charger, the AMG GT XX sustained a rate of charging greater than 1 megawatt.
- Some of the underlying technologies debut in a new high-performance EV platform next year.
Zzzap! Mercedes Is Working on 1-Megawatt EV Fast Charging
An AMG GT XX prototype was able to sustain 1,041-kW charging
When we talk about fast EV charging, we're typically referring to vehicles with charging rates that max out around 400 kW — or, said another way, cars that can fully utilize 350-kW Level 3 public chargers. But Mercedes-Benz is looking to, ahem, supercharge those speeds. With the help of a prototype Level 3 CCS charger, it just demonstrated 1-megawatt charging on an AMG GT XX prototype. (The GT XX concept is pictured above.)
During Mercedes' testing, the AMG GT XX reached the 1-megawatt mark less than 1 second after charging was initiated, and it sustained a maximum 1,041 kW charge rate for 2.5 minutes. Said another way, the AMG GT XX received 17.3 kWh of energy in just 1 minute — that's the entire battery capacity of a plug-in hybrid like the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.
Mercedes-Benz worked with the team at Alpitronic to achieve this feat. A megawatt charging station (MCS) designed for large electric trucks was modified to accommodate a slim, liquid-cooled CCS cable — the kind you normally find attached to Level 3 public chargers. Mercedes says that up to 1,176 amps of current flowed through the cable; for reference, a modern home with appliances and central air conditioning usually requires 200 amps of power.
The battery in the AMG GT XX concept uses new direct cooling and heat-dissipation technology that allows it to handle higher charging rates for longer periods of time without overheating. Mercedes-Benz is looking to put this technology into production soon, on the upcoming road-going version of the AMG GT XX.
Does this mean 1-megawatt public charging will soon be a reality? That's a bit of a stretch — our public infrastructure is still working on making 350-kW charging the norm. But it's at least nice to know that ultra-mega-fast charging is in the realm of possibility.