Zzzap! Mercedes Is Working on 1-Megawatt EV Fast Charging

Mercedes-Benz worked with the team at Alpitronic to achieve this feat. A megawatt charging station (MCS) designed for large electric trucks was modified to accommodate a slim, liquid-cooled CCS cable — the kind you normally find attached to Level 3 public chargers. Mercedes says that up to 1,176 amps of current flowed through the cable; for reference, a modern home with appliances and central air conditioning usually requires 200 amps of power.

The battery in the AMG GT XX concept uses new direct cooling and heat-dissipation technology that allows it to handle higher charging rates for longer periods of time without overheating. Mercedes-Benz is looking to put this technology into production soon, on the upcoming road-going version of the AMG GT XX.

Does this mean 1-megawatt public charging will soon be a reality? That's a bit of a stretch — our public infrastructure is still working on making 350-kW charging the norm. But it's at least nice to know that ultra-mega-fast charging is in the realm of possibility.