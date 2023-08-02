About the only thing shorter than the driving range of the Mazda MX-30 electric SUV was the press release announcing sales would end following the 2023 model year. A total of 57 words was all it took for Mazda to state it would soon be, ahem, pulling the plug on its first fully electric vehicle sold in the U.S. Mazda succinctly stated the Japanese automaker will instead focus on "large platform PHEVs [plug-in hybrids], such as the first-ever 2024 CX-90 PHEV and upcoming CX-70 PHEV, as well as introducing CX-50 Hybrid into our lineup ..."

The news doesn't come as a complete shock — sorry, the puns will stop — when you consider Mazda sold all of 28 MX-30s in July of this year. Yes, that's correct, 28 in total. It doesn't help that since its introduction just last year, the MX-30 has been a strictly California-only sales proposition. Sure, you could buy one and cross state lines, though you'd better live fairly close to the border. That's because the MX-30 has a ridiculously low driving range of 100 miles, according to the EPA (though we eked out 114 miles on our real-life EV range test).