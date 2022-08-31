The Mazda CX-9 Just Got a Lot More Expensive

Predictably, prices are going up for the other three variants in the lineup. The CX-9 Carbon Edition starts at $46,055, the Grand Touring at $46,915, and the top-level Signature at $49,735. The Signature trim includes first-world niceties like heated cupholders, an upgraded leather upholstery and patterned aluminum trim.
Mazda does not mention any optional packages for the 2023 CX-9, but it does offer three premium paint schemes. Its standout Soul Red Crystal Metallic — a deep red that is easily recognizable from other red shades on the market — adds $595 to the bottom line. Machine Gray Metallic also costs an additional $595, while Snowflake White Pearl Mica is slightly less at $395. Polymetal Gray is available only with the CX-9 Carbon Edition.
Mazda says the 2023 CX-9 will be available in dealerships this fall.