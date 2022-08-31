The Mazda CX-9 Just Got a Lot More Expensive

Mazda is dropping the entry-level Sport trim level from its 2023 CX-9 lineup, moving the Touring model up to the base slot. The starting MSRP (including destination fees) for the CX-9 will now be $40,025, or $3,170 more than a base 2022 CX-9. To make up for the price increase, Mazda has made the Touring more attractive with newly standard captain's chairs, LED foglights, a power moonroof and a wireless phone charger.

Here's the interesting tidbit about the price shuffle: The median trim Touring Plus now starts at $42,775, which is $110 less than the outgoing model, considering the destination fee increased by $50.