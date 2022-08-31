Skip to main content
Mazda CX-9

The Mazda CX-9 Just Got a Lot More Expensive

Mazda dropped its entry-level Sport trim for 2023, making the Touring variant its new base model

  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw is an automotive journalist at Edmunds.
  • This week, Mazda announced it would drop its base Sport model from the CX-9 lineup.
  • The 2023 CX-9 moves upmarket, starting at $40,025 for the Touring trim level.
  • Leather seating, power moonroof, LED foglights and wireless phone charger are now standard amenities.

Mazda is dropping the entry-level Sport trim level from its 2023 CX-9 lineup, moving the Touring model up to the base slot. The starting MSRP (including destination fees) for the CX-9 will now be $40,025, or $3,170 more than a base 2022 CX-9. To make up for the price increase, Mazda has made the Touring more attractive with newly standard captain's chairs, LED foglights, a power moonroof and a wireless phone charger.

Here's the interesting tidbit about the price shuffle: The median trim Touring Plus now starts at $42,775, which is $110 less than the outgoing model, considering the destination fee increased by $50.

Mazda CX-9

Trims streamlined

Mazda's three-row SUV is keeping the same 2.5 turbocharged four-cylinder as last year's model. That's good news, because the CX-9 accelerates smoothly with 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with regular 87 octane fuel. Fill the tank with premium 93 octane fuel to goose the output to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque.

For 2023, the CX-9 gets second-row captain's chairs as standard with leather seating for six. Stepping up to the Touring Plus trim replaces the captain's chairs with a bench seat, increasing passenger capacity to seven. Last year's Touring could be optioned with a $2,080 Touring Premium package, which included amenities like a power moonroof and wireless phone charger. Those options are included on the Touring going forward.

Mazda CX-9

Predictably, prices are going up for the other three variants in the lineup. The CX-9 Carbon Edition starts at $46,055, the Grand Touring at $46,915, and the top-level Signature at $49,735. The Signature trim includes first-world niceties like heated cupholders, an upgraded leather upholstery and patterned aluminum trim.

Mazda does not mention any optional packages for the 2023 CX-9, but it does offer three premium paint schemes. Its standout Soul Red Crystal Metallic — a deep red that is easily recognizable from other red shades on the market — adds $595 to the bottom line. Machine Gray Metallic also costs an additional $595, while Snowflake White Pearl Mica is slightly less at $395. Polymetal Gray is available only with the CX-9 Carbon Edition.

Mazda says the 2023 CX-9 will be available in dealerships this fall.

Mazda CX-9

Edmunds says

Strategically, this move makes sense for Mazda. The Touring model is the most popular trim in the CX-9 lineup, and taking the base up a notch gives the model more features at the outset.

Kristin Shawby
