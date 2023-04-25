Skip to main content
Maserati Grecale Folgore front

Maserati Reveals the Grecale Folgore in Shanghai

The crossover is primed to compete with luxury models like the Porsche Macan and Audi Q3 Sportback

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Maserati Reveals the Grecale Folgore in Shanghai
  • Kristin Shawby
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
  • Maserati unveils its first electric SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show.
  • The Grecale Folgore is the all-electric version of the crossover Maserati launched last year.
  • This SUV is part of the Italian brand's plan to go all-electric by 2030.

A little more than a year ago, Maserati revealed the Grecale, the automaker's first compact SUV. Aimed squarely at the hot crossover market, the Grecale was launched in three trims and a limited-production PrimaSerie Launch Edition. At that time, the Italian brand vowed to release an all-electric version of the SUV “in a year’s time” and we now know it's making good on that promise. At last week's Shanghai Auto Show, Maserati revealed its first electric SUV — the Grecale Folgore.

Fittingly, Folgore means “lightning” in Italian and this EV is primed to cause a storm to shake up competitors like the Audi Q3 Sportback and Porsche Macan. The Grecale Folgore will launch with twin motors and all-wheel drive, and while it’s not going to sound the same as legacy Maserati engines, it’s coming to streets near you with a ton of power — up to 550 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque.

Maserati Grecale Folgore front

Highlights of the Grecale Folgore include a 12.3-inch upper touchscreen — loaded with Maserati's latest infotainment system — paired with an 8.8-inch lower touchscreen where the climate controls are located. The latter also features hands-free gesture controls, just like in a higher-end BMW. As in other Grecales, the Maserati logo is stitched into the headrests. There's nothing like a Trident pattern imprinted in the back of your head at full, foot-to-the-floor acceleration.

When driven to its full capacity, the Grecale Folgore is capable of a top speed of 137 miles per hour. That is unless the vehicle is set to Max Range mode to save energy. In that case, top speed is limited to just under 81 mph, throttle response is muted, and the system limits the power of the climate control.

Despite being relatively small, the Grecale Folgore is equipped with a sizable 105-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It gives it a range of about 311 miles on a full charge, according to the European WLTP standard, which is typically more generous than our EPA figures. We expect the EPA to rate the Grecale Folgore north of 250 miles on a charge when it arrives on our shores.

Even though it has a large pack, the Folgore is equipped with a 400-volt electrical system — rather than a more robust 800-volt system found on EVs like the Porsche Taycan and GMC Hummer EV. That means it has a lower maximum charge rate than these electric vehicles, but its 150-kW limit is nothing to sneeze at. Maserati says that on a 150 kW-plus charger, the Folgore can charge from 20% to 80% capacity in about 29 minutes.

Maserati Grecale Folgore charger

Maserati is planning to go all-electric by 2030 and will be producing EV versions of all of its models by 2025. Also in Shanghai, the brand showcased its GranTurismo Folgore, which Maserati says is the first car in its history to adopt a 100% electric battery-based powertrain.

Maserati Grecale Folgore interior

Edmunds says

We'd like to see a faster charge-up time, but we'll be patient. Maserati's first electric SUV is going to be a completely new experience, and we're looking forward to getting our hands on the wheel.

Kristin Shawby

Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
All-New, All-Electric 2023 Nissan ARIYA®
Learn More at NissanUSA.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2023 Polestar 2
Shop Now at Polestar.com 