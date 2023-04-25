- Maserati unveils its first electric SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show.
- The Grecale Folgore is the all-electric version of the crossover Maserati launched last year.
- This SUV is part of the Italian brand's plan to go all-electric by 2030.
Maserati Reveals the Grecale Folgore in Shanghai
The crossover is primed to compete with luxury models like the Porsche Macan and Audi Q3 Sportback
A little more than a year ago, Maserati revealed the Grecale, the automaker's first compact SUV. Aimed squarely at the hot crossover market, the Grecale was launched in three trims and a limited-production PrimaSerie Launch Edition. At that time, the Italian brand vowed to release an all-electric version of the SUV “in a year’s time” and we now know it's making good on that promise. At last week's Shanghai Auto Show, Maserati revealed its first electric SUV — the Grecale Folgore.
Fittingly, Folgore means “lightning” in Italian and this EV is primed to cause a storm to shake up competitors like the Audi Q3 Sportback and Porsche Macan. The Grecale Folgore will launch with twin motors and all-wheel drive, and while it’s not going to sound the same as legacy Maserati engines, it’s coming to streets near you with a ton of power — up to 550 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque.
Highlights of the Grecale Folgore include a 12.3-inch upper touchscreen — loaded with Maserati's latest infotainment system — paired with an 8.8-inch lower touchscreen where the climate controls are located. The latter also features hands-free gesture controls, just like in a higher-end BMW. As in other Grecales, the Maserati logo is stitched into the headrests. There's nothing like a Trident pattern imprinted in the back of your head at full, foot-to-the-floor acceleration.
When driven to its full capacity, the Grecale Folgore is capable of a top speed of 137 miles per hour. That is unless the vehicle is set to Max Range mode to save energy. In that case, top speed is limited to just under 81 mph, throttle response is muted, and the system limits the power of the climate control.
Despite being relatively small, the Grecale Folgore is equipped with a sizable 105-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It gives it a range of about 311 miles on a full charge, according to the European WLTP standard, which is typically more generous than our EPA figures. We expect the EPA to rate the Grecale Folgore north of 250 miles on a charge when it arrives on our shores.
Even though it has a large pack, the Folgore is equipped with a 400-volt electrical system — rather than a more robust 800-volt system found on EVs like the Porsche Taycan and GMC Hummer EV. That means it has a lower maximum charge rate than these electric vehicles, but its 150-kW limit is nothing to sneeze at. Maserati says that on a 150 kW-plus charger, the Folgore can charge from 20% to 80% capacity in about 29 minutes.
Maserati is planning to go all-electric by 2030 and will be producing EV versions of all of its models by 2025. Also in Shanghai, the brand showcased its GranTurismo Folgore, which Maserati says is the first car in its history to adopt a 100% electric battery-based powertrain.
Edmunds says
We'd like to see a faster charge-up time, but we'll be patient. Maserati's first electric SUV is going to be a completely new experience, and we're looking forward to getting our hands on the wheel.