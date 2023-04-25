Highlights of the Grecale Folgore include a 12.3-inch upper touchscreen — loaded with Maserati's latest infotainment system — paired with an 8.8-inch lower touchscreen where the climate controls are located. The latter also features hands-free gesture controls, just like in a higher-end BMW. As in other Grecales, the Maserati logo is stitched into the headrests. There's nothing like a Trident pattern imprinted in the back of your head at full, foot-to-the-floor acceleration.

When driven to its full capacity, the Grecale Folgore is capable of a top speed of 137 miles per hour. That is unless the vehicle is set to Max Range mode to save energy. In that case, top speed is limited to just under 81 mph, throttle response is muted, and the system limits the power of the climate control.

Despite being relatively small, the Grecale Folgore is equipped with a sizable 105-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It gives it a range of about 311 miles on a full charge, according to the European WLTP standard, which is typically more generous than our EPA figures. We expect the EPA to rate the Grecale Folgore north of 250 miles on a charge when it arrives on our shores.

Even though it has a large pack, the Folgore is equipped with a 400-volt electrical system — rather than a more robust 800-volt system found on EVs like the Porsche Taycan and GMC Hummer EV. That means it has a lower maximum charge rate than these electric vehicles, but its 150-kW limit is nothing to sneeze at. Maserati says that on a 150 kW-plus charger, the Folgore can charge from 20% to 80% capacity in about 29 minutes.