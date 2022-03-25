Luxury SUV Shootout: Lexus LX 600 vs. Jeep Grand Wagoneer

How do they drive?

The Lexus LX 600 gets an all-new powertrain. It's a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It has 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft torque, which is a significant improvement over the old V8-powered model (383 hp and 403 lb-ft). On the road, the extra power shows. The Lexus has a big burst of acceleration from a stop, and at the Edmunds test track it went from zero to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds, destroying the LX 570's 7.5-second effort.

Unfortunately, although the Lexus is quiet and isolated from most road imperfections, it feels floaty once you're on the highway. It undulates after going over large bumps, giving it a boat-like feel. To make matters worse, its size and soft suspension make it ungainly in corners.

What about the Jeep? Well, the Grand Wagoneer is powered by a 6.4-liter V8 that is seriously gutsy. It has 471 hp and 455 lb-ft. Even though the Jeep is larger and it weighs more than the Lexus, it's faster. From zero to 60 mph the Grand Wagoneer takes just 5.9 seconds — an astonishing feat considering its 6,400-pound as-tested weight.

On the road, the Grand Wagoneer is significantly better. Sharp impacts aren't isolated as well, but the Jeep is much better over large undulations and much better in the corners. It's no sports car, but the Grand Wagoneer doesn't have nearly the pronounced body roll that the Lexus does. It's certainly the driver's choice between the two.