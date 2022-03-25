Luxury SUV Shootout: Lexus LX 600 vs. Jeep Grand Wagoneer

- The all-new Lexus LX 600 offers a luxury Land Cruiser experience for America.
- Jeep, meanwhile, has reintroduced the Grand Wagoneer as a high-end luxury flagship.
- In a head-to-head comparison, which one comes out on top?
The Lexus LX 600 and the Jeep Grand Wagoneer are brand-new entrants in the large luxury SUV segment. Sure, the LX 600 is the latest iteration of the long-running LX model (previously known as the LX 570), but its new powertrain and new looks mark the start of the next LX generation. As for the Grand Wagoneer, it's been absent from Jeep's lineup for 30 years, so the nameplate carries the high expectations that come with nostalgia and invites the scrutiny that's typical for newcomers in the luxury space.
Which one's better at being a six-figure luxury SUV? Well, you'll just have to keep reading to find out.
2022 Lexus LX 600
Both the Grand Wagoneer and the LX 600 that we tested were equipped at the top of their respective ranges. The Grand Wagoneer was a Series III model with features like a 23-speaker McIntosh sound system and ventilated seats. Add on extra packages such as the Rear-Seat Entertainment Group (screens for the second-row passengers) and the Heavy-Duty Trailer-Tow package and the total MSRP for our test vehicle lands at $110,430 (including destination). That price is high, but the Lexus blows it out of the water.
The LX 600, in its top Ultra Luxury trim level, costs $127,490 (including destination). Sure, you get features including a 25-speaker Mark Levinson stereo and rear-seat entertainment, but the Ultra Luxury trim deletes the third row of seats to accommodate the lie-flat executive-style seat in the second row. This increases overall cargo space, but it makes the LX less practical and a harder sell to families with more than two children.
Winner here? The Jeep, which ends up being a relatively good value despite that eye-watering $110K price tag.
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
The Lexus LX 600 gets an all-new powertrain. It's a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. It has 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft torque, which is a significant improvement over the old V8-powered model (383 hp and 403 lb-ft). On the road, the extra power shows. The Lexus has a big burst of acceleration from a stop, and at the Edmunds test track it went from zero to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds, destroying the LX 570's 7.5-second effort.
Unfortunately, although the Lexus is quiet and isolated from most road imperfections, it feels floaty once you're on the highway. It undulates after going over large bumps, giving it a boat-like feel. To make matters worse, its size and soft suspension make it ungainly in corners.
What about the Jeep? Well, the Grand Wagoneer is powered by a 6.4-liter V8 that is seriously gutsy. It has 471 hp and 455 lb-ft. Even though the Jeep is larger and it weighs more than the Lexus, it's faster. From zero to 60 mph the Grand Wagoneer takes just 5.9 seconds — an astonishing feat considering its 6,400-pound as-tested weight.
On the road, the Grand Wagoneer is significantly better. Sharp impacts aren't isolated as well, but the Jeep is much better over large undulations and much better in the corners. It's no sports car, but the Grand Wagoneer doesn't have nearly the pronounced body roll that the Lexus does. It's certainly the driver's choice between the two.
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Properly equipped, the Lexus LX 600 can tow as much as 8,000 pounds. That's an impressive number and 1,000 pounds more than the previous-generation LX 570. Lexus doesn't offer a trailer brake controller for towing large trailers, though, so you'll have to source one on your own from the aftermarket. To us, this seems like a pretty glaring omission on a $127K SUV. The Jeep does significantly better in the towing department, offering a full towing package with a trailer brake controller and a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds.
Inside, the Grand Wagoneer is better organized and has more space. Small-item storage in the Jeep consists of several cubbies, both large and small, and lots of cupholders everywhere you look. There's even a clever folding screen in the center console that conceals your smartphone or wallet. The Jeep's bigger dimensions lead to more overall cargo space, too, with a maximum cargo space of around 94 cubic feet of storage while the Lexus only offers 71 cubes.
When it comes to off-roading, both the Grand Wagoneer and the LX 600 come standard with four-wheel drive and have an impressive list of high-tech features that will get them through the mud. The Grand Wagoneer offers a multi-terrain select management system for choosing your off-road surface, a two-speed transfer case, hill ascent and descent controls, and an adaptive air suspension that can raise the vehicle in tough driving scenarios like deep snow.
The Lexus offers a height-adjustable suspension as well (using hydraulics instead of air), along with its own smart multi-terrain select system, a two-speed transfer case and crawl control. Both of these vehicles will do well off-road, but the limiting factors of 22-inch wheels and overall vehicle size will keep them from traversing the toughest of trails.
2022 Lexus LX 600
While the new Lexus LX 600 offers a high-quality cabin and big improvements over previous-generation LX models, it's not enough to take it to the top of its class. In fact, poor driving characteristics and a high price make it an also-ran among big luxury SUVs. The Grand Wagoneer easily outmatches the Lexus, even if it doesn't quite beat out competitors from Mercedes and Lincoln.