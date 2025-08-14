Gravity X Concept Gives Lucid's Electric SUV Some Off-Road Cred

In fact, the Gravity X — which Lucid insists is pronounced "Gravity Cross" — only has modest changes. Lucid says its concept has redesigned front and rear ends allowing for better approach and departure angles, which helps you get on and off an incline without scraping precious metal. (No exact measurements were disclosed in Lucid's press release, by the way.) The X has more ground clearance than a standard Gravity, and there are custom wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Skid plates protect underbody components, and tow hooks are installed, as well. On top of the Gravity X, you'll notice a modular roof contraption that incorporates crossbars, LED lighting, a storage box and accessory mounts.

The concept is based on the Gravity Grand Touring, and Lucid says the X theoretically boasts the same specs as its road-going counterpart: 828 horsepower, up to 450 miles of EPA-estimated range, and a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds. Inside, the X offers three rows of seats — just like the standard Gravity.

Whether or not a production version of the Gravity X is actually in the works is unclear. Lucid will be showing the X at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance this weekend — part of the Monterey Car Week festivities — so perhaps if enough people show interest, this Gravity might not be just a concept for long.