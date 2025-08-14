- The Gravity X concept shows how Lucid could off-road-ify its electric SUV.
Gravity X Concept Gives Lucid's Electric SUV Some Off-Road Cred
Could a production off-road Gravity actually be in the works?
Considering the growing popularity of off-road updos for SUVs of all shapes and sizes, it was only a matter of time before Lucid applied a similar treatment to its recently released Gravity EV. And while the X concept is still just that — a concept — it gives us a pretty good idea of what we could expect from a production Gravity off-roader. There's no far-fetched, pie-in-the-sky stuff here.
In fact, the Gravity X — which Lucid insists is pronounced "Gravity Cross" — only has modest changes. Lucid says its concept has redesigned front and rear ends allowing for better approach and departure angles, which helps you get on and off an incline without scraping precious metal. (No exact measurements were disclosed in Lucid's press release, by the way.) The X has more ground clearance than a standard Gravity, and there are custom wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Skid plates protect underbody components, and tow hooks are installed, as well. On top of the Gravity X, you'll notice a modular roof contraption that incorporates crossbars, LED lighting, a storage box and accessory mounts.
The concept is based on the Gravity Grand Touring, and Lucid says the X theoretically boasts the same specs as its road-going counterpart: 828 horsepower, up to 450 miles of EPA-estimated range, and a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds. Inside, the X offers three rows of seats — just like the standard Gravity.
Whether or not a production version of the Gravity X is actually in the works is unclear. Lucid will be showing the X at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance this weekend — part of the Monterey Car Week festivities — so perhaps if enough people show interest, this Gravity might not be just a concept for long.